Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos had eyes on Chelsea forward this summer; AC Milan planning Bosman move for Marco Asensio, and more - October 31, 2022

Ten-man Real Madrid settled for a 1-1 draw against Girona on Sunday (October 30) at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga. Vinicius Junior gave the hosts the lead, but the visitors restored parity ten minutes later through Cristhian Stuani’s spot kick.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos had their eyes on a Chelsea forward this summer. Elsewhere, AC Milan are planning a Bosman move for Marco Asensio next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 31, 2022:

Real Madrid had eyes on Raheem Sterling this summer

Raheem Sterling was wanted at Real Madrid this summer.

Real Madrid had their eyes on Raheem Sterling this summer, according to AS via Caught Offside.

The Englishman left Manchester City and joined Chelsea but was also courted by Los Blancos. The La Liga giants were eager to add more firepower to their attack, and the 27-year-old was an option. Sterling had caught the eye with the Cityzens and was looking for a fresh start this summer.

However, Sterling's move to the Santiago Bernabeu didn't materialise due to registration issues as the Englishman went on to complete a move to Stamford Bridge instead.

Los Blancos were unable to register another non-EU player because their three slots were held by Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao. All three have now received their Spanish passports, and Real Madrid are now free to target non-EU players.

AC Milan planning Bosman move for Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio has admirers at the San Siro.

AC Milan are eager to take Marco Asensio to the San Siro next summer, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The Spaniard has struggled to live up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu and is no longer a guaranteed starter under manager Carlo Ancelotti. Los Blancos opted to keep the 26-year-old at the club this summer, but he has hardly afforded chances so far.

Asensio’s contract runs out at the end of the season, and suitors are already lining up to secure his signature on a Bosman move. Milan failed to sign the Spaniard this summer but remain hot on his heels at the moment. However, Madrid are reportedly working on a new deal to keep him at the club. As such, Asensio could end up extending his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti disappointed with match officials in Girona draw

Carlo Ancelotti was least pleased with the match officials in the Girona draw on Sunday.

Girona were given a controversial penalty when Asensio was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box. Rodrygo then had a goal ruled out due to a foul on Paulo Gazzaniga in the build-up.

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti lamented the decisions that went against his team.

“I don’t like to talk about this, but today I am going to do it. The first situation is quite clear; it is not a penalty because he does not touch the ball with his hand. I have spoken with Asensio, and he tells me that he has hit him in the chest,” said Ancelotti.

He continued:

“It is true that the left hand is in a bit of a strange position. If he touches the ball with his hand, there could be a doubt, but he simply does not give the ball with his hand. They have made it up. The second situation is a bit more debatable, The rule is clear; there was no clear control, but there you can give your opinion. I’m not going to discuss this.”

Ancelotti added that the penalty cost his team two points.

“What surprises me is the penalty, which came at an important moment in the game; it was on track, although it cost us a lot. After this situation, we have two points less in the table,” said Ancelotti.

Real Madrid remain atop the La Liga standings after 12 games, one point ahead of Barcelona.

