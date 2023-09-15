Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eying move for Victor Osimhen, Aston Villa want Dani Ceballos, and more - September 15, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to test themselves against Real Sociedad on Sunday (September 17) at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's men are on a flawless run this season, winning all of their four games so far.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, Aston Villa want Dani Ceballos at Villa Park.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from September 15, 2023.

Real Madrid eying move for Victor Osimhen

Real Madrid are hoping to lure Victor Osimhen away from Napoli next summer, according to Fichajes.

The Nigerian striker has emerged as one of the most lethal strikers in the world in recent seasons. He powered Napoli to the Serie A title last season, forcing clubs across the continent to take note, with Los Blancos among the list of his suitors.

The La Liga giants opted not to sign a proper replacement for Karim Benzema this summer and remain in the market for a new No. 9. While they would ideally like to rope in Kylian Mbappe for free next year, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are moving mountains to ruin their plans.

As such, Real Madrid have turned their attention to Osimhen, who could be a fine alternative to the Frenchman. However, the Nigerian is valued at €200m by Napoli, so this operation could cost Los Blancos a fortune.

Aston Villa looking to rope in Dani Ceballos

Aston Villa are looking to sign Dani Ceballos in 2024, according to El Desmarque. The Spanish midfielder opted to stay at Real Madrid this summer, signing a four-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2027.

However, he is not a first choice under Carlo Ancelotti and has had to accept a reduced role at the Santiago Bernabeu. With a plethora of midfield talents at the Italian's disposal, Ceballos' position is unlikely to change any time soon.

Villa are planning to make the most of the situation and prise the player away. Manager Unai Emery has massively improved the club since taking charge and has now set his sights on Ceballos.

The Premier League side are likely to be in touch with the Spaniard over the next few months to convince him to move. Los Blancos are expected to let the player go for a fair price should he ask to leave to secure regular football.

Ceballos already has Premier League experience from his loan spell with Arsenal.

Reinier Jesus thanks Carlo Ancelotti for facilitating Frosinone move

Reinier Jesus has extended his thanks to Carlo Ancelotti for his help in securing a transfer to Frosinone.

The Brazilian midfielder moved to the Italian club this summer on a season-long loan. The 21-year-old has failed to find his feet at Real Madrid since joining the club in 2020 and has mostly spent his time out on loan.

Speaking to Marca, Reinier also outlined that he is picking up tricks of the trade from Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.

"Rodrygo and Vinicius are two great footballers, two friends. I follow them a lot to learn. Vinicius also had some problems but I work in silence and with my head down," said Reinier.

He continued:

“Many people talk because I come from Real Madrid but I work with humility and in silence. It is a pleasure to be here, I want to help this team and I am convinced that everyone will help me express myself as best as possible.”

Reinier added that he is honored by Ancelotti's kind gesture.

"When I arrived in Italy one of the first things I knew was that coach Ancelotti had spoken about me. I am very happy because he is a great coach. It is an honor because he is the coach of Real Madrid, the most important club in history and the world," said Reinier.

The Brazilian is yet to make his debut for the Serie A side.