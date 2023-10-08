Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eying summer move for Alphonso Davies, Vinicius extension already completed, and more - October 8, 2023

Real Madrid secured a 4-0 win over Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, October 7 in La Liga. A Jude Bellingham brace, along with strikes from Vinicius Junior and Joselu enabled Carlo Ancelotti’s side to stay at the top of the table.

In terms of transfers, Los Blancos are planning a move for Alphonso Davies in 2024. Elsewhere, Vinicius Junior’s contract extension has already been completed.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from October 8, 2023.

Real Madrid eying summer move for Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are planning to move for Alphonso Davies next summer, according to AS.

Los Blancos remain in the market for a new left-back and have set their sights on the Canadian. The 22-year-old is a long-term target for the club and will enter the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich next summer. Davies hasn’t agreed to an extension yet, which could force the Bavarians to cash in on him in 2024.

The La Liga giants are keeping a close eye on the situation. Real Madrid have used a similar strategy to prise Toni Kroos away from the Allianz Arena before.

Davies is a generational talent who can sort out the position at the Santiago Bernabeu for a decade. Los Blancos brought in Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano in the summer to replace the faltering Ferland Mendy this summer. However, the Spaniard hasn’t completely convinced the club hierarchy.

Davies remains the prime target for the job and could join the La Liga giants next summer.

Vinicius extension already completed

Vinicius Junior has already committed his future at the Santiago Bernabeu

Vinicius Junior has already extended his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian forward has developed into one of the most lethal attackers in the world since arriving at Real Madrid. The 23-year-old has enjoyed a decent start to the current campaign as well, registering three goals and one assist from seven games across competitions.

Vinicius remains on the radar of clubs across Europe, but Los Blancos have already attended to his future. Romano adds that only the official announcement remains pending, which should be just around the corner.

Speaking after the weekend’s win over Osasuna, the Brazilian also expressed a desire to stay with the La Liga giants for his entire career.

“It is always an honour to play here at Real Madrid, with these fans and the love they have for me. I am very happy to play here and I want to continue playing here at Real Madrid all my life,” said Vinicius (via Madrid Universal).

Vinicius is an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti’s setup, having registered 48 goals and 42 assists in 114 games under the Italian manager.

Luka Modric departure in 2024 summer a possibility

Luka Modric’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains up in the air

Luka Modric could leave the Santiago Bernabeu next summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Croatian midfielder has struggled for game time this season with Real Madrid following Jude Bellingham’s arrival from Borussia Dortmund. The 38-year-old has appeared nine times across competitions for the club, starting only four games.

The situation has sent the rumor mill on overdrive, and Modric has been linked with a move to Inter Miami of late. The MLS side have also been backed to prise the player away in January.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano noted that a move in the winter is unlikely.

“Carlo Ancelotti has said that Modric isn’t happy with the current situation in terms of playing time. Seeing him on the bench… it feels strange to even mention it… not seeing Modric out on the pitch and dictating play is something completely unusual for us as football fans,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Nothing is happening in terms of a transfer right now because, as Ancelotti said, there’s no plan for him to leave in January, but in the summer it will be a different story. He’s out of contract in June and interest from Saudi/MLS has been there for a long time. So we will see.”

Modric’s contract with the La Liga giants expires at the end of this season.