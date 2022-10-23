Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos face Arsenal competition for PSV forward; club ready to let Spanish midfielder leave for free in 2023, and more - October 23, 2022

Real Madrid secured a 3-1 victory over Sevilla on Saturday (October 22) to continue their dominance in La Liga. Luka Modric, Lucas Vazquez and Federico Valverde scored to help Carlo Ancelotti’s team stay unbeaten this season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos could face competition from Arsenal for the signature of a PSV Eindhoven forward. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are ready to let Dani Ceballos leave for free next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 23, 2022:

Real Madrid face Arsenal competition for Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid could face competition from Arsenal for the signature of Cody Gakpo, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The Dutchman has been a revelation for PSV this season, amassing 13 goals and 11 assists from 19 games across competitions so far. His steady form has earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Statman Dave



🥇 Cody Gakpo [24] - 13 & 11

🥈 Erling Haaland [23] - 20 & 3

🥉 Neymar Jr [21] - 12 & 9



Most Goals + Assists in Europe this season [G+A]:
🥇 Cody Gakpo [24] - 13 & 11
🥈 Erling Haaland [23] - 20 & 3
🥉 Neymar Jr [21] - 12 & 9

The La Liga giants are looking to revamp their attack next year. The club want to lay down succession plans for Karim Benzema, who is in the twilight of his career. Gakpo has emerged as an option, thanks to his ability to carry out multiple roles across the frontline, making him an enticing prospect.

Los Blancos could secure his signature for around €30 million but might have to ward off competition from the Gunners to get their man.

Los Blancos ready to leave Dani Ceballos leave for free in 2023

Dani Ceballos is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu next year.

Real Madrid are willing to let Dani Ceballos leave the Santiago Bernabeu for free next summer, according to The Daily Cannon.

The Spanish midfielder is a peripheral figure at the club and has struggled for chances under Ancelotti. He has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

Ceballos’ contract with the La Liga giants runs out at the end of this season. It now appears that Los Blancos have decided not to hand him a new deal and could let him leave for free next year. The Spaniard, though, is not short of options and is likely to move to his former club Real Betis on a Bosman move.

Ceballos joined Real Madrid from Betis in 2017 and has appeared just 83 times for the club.

Carlo Ancelotti delighted with Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior (left) has continued his good form this season.

Carlo Ancelotti is delighted with the recent form of Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian has been on a roll for Real Madrid this season. Although he didn’t score on Saturday, Vinicius showed his unselfish side by setting up Modric and Vazquez.

After the game, as relayed by AS, Ancelotti spoke highly of Vinicius as well as the substitutes who featured in the game.

“I want to praise the players who came off the bench tonight. Camavinga, Lucas Vazquez, Asensio. Also Vinícius, who gifted two open goals to his teammates. That’s worth much more than a goal, and I said that to him; he should be even happier with himself than if he’d scored. It shows great humility,” said Ancelotti.

He continued:

“He’s playing at a very high standard, and he needs continuity. But it’s not easy because you use up a lot of energy when you’re always taking players on. To keep progressing, he’s got to work on that.”

Ancelotti went on to express satisfaction with his squad.

“The substitutions really helped the team. The players who came off played really well. We’ve got an amazing bench with a great attitude. They can make a difference. We’ve got a really healthy roster. Right now, we can’t look too far ahead; we’ve just got to keep going. It’s a very demanding period,” said Ancelotti.

He added:

“I like coaching this group of players; they don’t give me any trouble. They’re very respectful. It’s one of the best I’ve had, if not the best.”

Vinicius has appeared 16 times for Los Blancos this season and has scored seven times.

