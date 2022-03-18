Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos face competition from Bayern Munich for Erling Haaland; Inter Milan enter race for Dani Ceballos, and more - 17 March 2022

Real Madrid remain atop the La Liga table after 28 games. Carlo Ancelotti’s wards have won 20 times in the league this season, losing just twice, and next face bitter rivals Barcelona on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos face competition from Bayern Munich for the services of Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, Inter Milan have entered the race to sign Dani Ceballos.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 17th March 2022:

Real Madrid face competition from Bayern Munich for Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is wanted at the Allianz Arena.

Real Madrid could face competition from Bayern Munich for the signature of Erling Haaland, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Norwegian is a player in demand and already has a beeline for his services this summer, with his release clause reportedly dropping to €75 million. La Liga giants Madrid could attempt to take the 21-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season. However, Bayern Munich are ready to spoil their plans.

Haaland has been unstoppable since joining Borussia Dortmund in January 2020. The Norwegian arrived at Signal Iduna Park with a fierce reputation and has certainly lived up to that billing. The 21-year-old has scored 80 times and set up 21 more in just 81 appearances for the Bundesliga giants. His exploits have endeared him to Los Blancos.

The Spanish giants are expected to welcome Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. However, manager Carlo Ancelotti is also planning to partner the Frenchman with Haaland next season.

Real Madrid already have one of the best strikers in the world in their ranks in Karim Benzema. The 34-year-old continues to defy his age, but the La Liga giants want to bring in a new number nine to eventually replace him.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Decision will be about club, project, manager

No club meetings expected as it’s not even needed

Stories about clubs worried about injuries are not true

Release clause: €80m



Full situation: Erling Haaland decision will be made soonDecision will be about club, project, managerNo club meetings expected as it’s not even neededStories about clubs worried about injuries are not trueRelease clause: €80mFull situation: youtu.be/V1tCRkCrp4Y Erling Haaland decision will be made soon ⭐️🇳🇴▪️ Decision will be about club, project, manager▪️ No club meetings expected as it’s not even needed▪️ Stories about clubs worried about injuries are not true▪️ Release clause: €80m📲 Full situation: youtu.be/V1tCRkCrp4Y https://t.co/W9PNg934fa

Haaland fits the bill, so Ancelotti hopes to add the Norwegian to his roster this summer.

However, Bayern Munich have now entered the fray as they search for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski. The Polish international’s current contract expires next summer, and he is reportedly looking for a new challenge. The Bavarians could opt to cash in on the 33-year-old this summer and go all out for Haaland.

Bayern have a penchant of picking up the best talents from Borussia Dortmund and could look to repeat that this year. Haaland is also wanted by Manchester City, so it is difficult to predict where the 21-year-old could ply his trade at next season.

Inter Milan enter race for Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos looks set to depart the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Inter Milan are interested in Dani Ceballos, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Spaniard has struggled for game time at Real Madrid recently. The 25-year-old is a long way down the pecking order under manager Carlo Ancelotti, and his fortunes are not expected to improve any time soon.

He has accrued only 75 minutes of game time this season for Madrid. The La Liga giants are willing to consider his departure this summer, so the Nerazzurri are ready to take Ceballos off their hands.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Dani Ceballos' contract ends in 2023 and if his situation under Ancelotti doesn't change the club will try to sell him this summer, in order to get some money. | Dani Ceballos' contract ends in 2023 and if his situation under Ancelotti doesn't change the club will try to sell him this summer, in order to get some money. @diarioas 🚨| Dani Ceballos' contract ends in 2023 and if his situation under Ancelotti doesn't change the club will try to sell him this summer, in order to get some money. @diarioas https://t.co/8OxI6dL1xC

The Serie A giants want a new midfielder this year amid the uncertainties surrounding the futures of Arturo Vidal, Matias Vecino and Roberto Gagliardini. Manager Simone Inzaghi has his eyes on Ceballos, who is also wanted by Real Betis and Crystal Palace.

Federico Valverde says he would never join Barcelona

Federico Valverde is highly regarded at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Federico Valverde has said that he would never join Barcelona out of respect for Real Madrid. The Uruguayan is a future superstar who is destined for greatness at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to El Larguero, the 23-year-old said that Los Blancos have changed his life.

“Real Madrid are special; they changed my life. I came from Penarol, but since I arrived here, I knew that I was wearing the shirt of the best team in the world. It's an enormous pressure and responsibility, but I enjoy it."

He continued:

"Out of respect for Real Madrid, and for the values they gave me at home, I wouldn't play for Barcelona. Out of respect for the badge that feeds me, gives me life, and the love it gives me, and the values they gave me at home."

Valverde has bagged six goals and seven assists in nearly 150 appearances for Los Blancos.

Edited by Bhargav