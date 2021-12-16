Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos face competition from Juventus for Bayern Munich star; club will not enter bidding war for Erling Haaland, and more - 16th December 2021

Real Madrid are at the top of La Liga after 17 games, winning 13 in the league already this season. Los Blancos have scored 39 goals and conceded 15 so far.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will face competition from Juventus for the signature of a Bayern Munich striker. Elsewhere, Los Blancos will not enter a bidding war for Erling Haaland next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 16th December 2021.

Real Madrid face competition from Juventus for Robert Lewandowski

Real Madrid could face competition from Juventus for the services of Robert Lewandowski, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. Los Blancos have had their eyes on the Bayern Munich striker for quite some time.

Lewandowski has consistently been one of the most lethal strikers in the world. The 33-year-old continues to go strong despite his age. He has registered record-breaking numbers for Bayern Munich in the past few seasons. Real Madrid believe the Polish international could light up La Liga.

Los Blancos are looking to upgrade their attack next year. Kylian Mbappe remains the number one target. Real Madrid are expected to sign the Frenchman for free next summer, but believe they have room for another world-class striker.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Robert Lewandowski has now scored more league goals this season [17] than Spurs [16].



Safe to say the Kane/Lewa debate has been put to bed for a while… 🛏 Robert Lewandowski has now scored more league goals this season [17] than Spurs [16].Safe to say the Kane/Lewa debate has been put to bed for a while… 🛏 https://t.co/rMylJNp6zv

Los Blancos have also been linked with Erling Haaland, who is likely to move next summer. However, Real Madrid believe Lewandowski would be a cheaper alternative to the Norwegian. The Polish striker's current deal with the Bavarians expires in 2023, and he desires a fresh challenge.

Bayern Munich could be willing to offload him next year to reduce the risk of losing him for free. Los Blancos are looking to capitalise on that, but will have to ward off competition from Juventus for his services.

Los Blancos will not enter bidding war for Erling Haaland

Real Madrid have no intentions of entering a bidding war for Erling Haaland, according to Marca.

The Norwegian could leave Borussia Dortmund next summer, and Los Blancos are among the clubs interested in his services. The 21-year-old is expected to ignite a melee for his signature, but the La Liga giants are not planning to enter the fray.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Javier Tebas [La Liga president]: “No, Barcelona in their current state cannot sign Erling Haaland. Real Madrid can on the other hand. Real Madrid can sign Mbappé AND Haaland if they wish.” @elchiringuitotv 🎙| Javier Tebas [La Liga president]: “No, Barcelona in their current state cannot sign Erling Haaland. Real Madrid can on the other hand. Real Madrid can sign Mbappé AND Haaland if they wish.” @elchiringuitotv

Real Madrid are aware they do not have the financial muscle to compete with the likes of Manchester City and PSG. Los Blancos are happy with Karim Benzema, and believe their attack could be bolstered by the arrival of Kylian Mbappe. The La Liga giants remain interested in Haaland, but will not go out of their way to get him.

Real Madrid interested in Corentin Tolisso

Real Madrid are interested in Corentin Tolisso, according to The Hard Tackle via El Chiringuito TV. The Bayern Munich midfielder is in the final year of his current contract, and is likely to leave at the end of the season. Los Blancos are interested in signing him for free in the summer.

Carlo Ancelotti is pushing Madrid to sign the player, having previously worked with him at the Allianz Arena. Los Blancos will require reinforcements next summer to replenish their ageing midfield.

