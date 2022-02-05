Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos face competition for Kylian Mbappe; club table pre-contract offer for Chelsea star, and more - 5 February 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are top of La Liga after 22 games, but have won just two of their last five in the league.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos could face competition from Manchester City and Liverpool for Kylian Mbappe's services. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have tabled a pre-contract offer for a Chelsea defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 5th February 2022.

Real Madrid face competition from Liverpool and Manchester City for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid could face competition from Liverpool and Manchester City for Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid could face competition from Liverpool and Manchester City for Kylian Mbappe, according to The Hard Tackle via ESPN. The Premier League duo are keeping a close eye on the Frenchman’s situation at PSG. The La Liga giants have made the 23-year-old their numero uno target this year.

Mbappe has been outstanding for the Parisians since joining them in 2017. The Frenchman has evolved into one of the best forwards in the world at the Parc des Princes. The 23-year-old has scored 151 times and set up 77 more in 200 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants so far. However, his current contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

PSG are desperate to keep Mbappe in Paris, but the Frenchman is yet to commit himself to the club. Los Blancos have been hot on his heels for some time. The La Liga giants failed with an astronomical offer for the 23-year-old last summer. With his contract coming to an end, Real Madrid are now preparing to sign him for free.

However, the Spanish giants could face competition for his signature from the Premier League. Liverpool have a long-standing interest in Mbappe. The Reds are in a precarious position with the future of Mohamed Salah, whose current contract expires next year. If the Egyptian doesn’t sign an extension this summer, he could be offloaded, and replaced by Mbappe.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are scouting the market for a replacement for Raheem Sterling. City could target Mbappe if the Englishman leaves the Etihad this summer. However, the 23-year-old has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. As such, it might be impossible for the two Premier League clubs to win the race for the Frenchman.

Los Blancos table pre-contract offer for Chelsea star

Real Madrid have offered Antonio Rudiger a pre-contract.

Real Madrid have offered Antonio Rudiger a pre-contract, according to The Hard Tackle via The Daily Mail.

The German defender is in the final six months of his current contract with Chelsea. The Blues are interested in extending his stay, but Rudiger has rejected all of their advances so far. La Liga giants Madrid are planning to sign the German on a Bosman move.

Los Blancos are looking to bolster their backline this year. The Spanish side signed David Alaba on a free transfer last summer, and are looking to repeat the trick with Rudiger. However, the German defender is also wanted by PSG, who have also presented him with a pre-contract offer.

Serie A duo interested in Luka Jovic

Inter Milan and AC Milan are interested in Luka Jovic.

Inter Milan and AC Milan are interested in Luka Jovic, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Serbian striker has cut a sorry figure at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving in 2019. He is likely to end his nightmare by leaving this summer, and the Serie A duo are planning to lap him up.

The Rossoneri are looking for a successor to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, while the Nerazzurri are laying down succession plans for Eden Dzeko. Jovic has emerged as an option, and Los Blancos could let him leave for a suitable offer.

