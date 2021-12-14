Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos face competition for Leicester City star; club set to tie down Luka Modric to a new deal, and more - 14th December 2021

Real Madrid have opened up an eight-point lead atop the La Liga table after 17 games. Los Blancos have won 13, drawn three and lost just once in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid could face competition from Manchester City for the signature of a Leicester City star. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are planning to tie Luka Modric down to a new deal soon.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 14th December 2021.

Real Madrid face competition from Manchester City for Youri Tielemans

Real Madrid will face competition from Manchester City for the signature of Tielemans.

Real Madrid will face competition from Manchester City for the signature of Youri Tielemans, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. Los Blancos are planning to reinforce their midfield next year. The La Liga giants have their eyes on the Leicester City star.

Tielemans has developed into one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League since joining the Foxes in 2019. The 24-year-old was key in Leicester City's FA Cup triumph last season. Real Madrid are intrigued by his qualities, and want to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Manchester City have joined Real Madrid in the race for Youri Tielemans. The Leicester midfielder is expected to be the subject of big-money bids in the upcoming transfer windows.



(Source: Fichajes) 🚨 Manchester City have joined Real Madrid in the race for Youri Tielemans. The Leicester midfielder is expected to be the subject of big-money bids in the upcoming transfer windows.(Source: Fichajes) https://t.co/XvQ0IkPwW0

The Belgian has registered five goals from 12 games in the Premier League this season. Los Blancos believe they could benefit by having Tielemans in their squad. The La Liga giants are laying down succession plans for their ageing midfield. Luka Modric is already in the twilight of his career, while Toni Kross is also on the wrong side of 30.

Real Madrid want to target Tielemans to ensure a smooth transition in the centre of the park. Prising him away from Leicester City may not be too tough, as the 24-year-old's current contract expires in the summer of 2023. However, Los Blancos will have to ward off competition from Manchester City to get their man.

Los Blancos set to tie Luka Modric to a new deal

Real Madrid are set to complete Luka Modric's contract extension soon.

Real Madrid are set to complete Luka Modric's contract extension soon, according to Marca. Los Blancos are delighted with the Croatian, who has been in outstanding form this season. The 36-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down despite his age.

Modric's current contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Real Madrid are happy with the player, who is also keen to prolong his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos could hand him a one-year extension soon, which will tie him to the club until the summer of 2023.

Real Madrid have no intention of offloading Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid are not looking to offload Rodrygo Goes.

Real Madrid are not looking to offload Rodrygo Goes, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian is one of the brightest young talents at the Santiago Bernabeu, and is tipped to achieve great things with Los Blancos. His performances have helped him earn admiration from many top clubs around Europe, including Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



His contract will be discussed soon, with a possible extension to be negotiated in the next months. Real Madrid have no plan to offload or sell Rodrygo in January, as things stand. There’s no negotiation with Liverpool or any other club. 🇧🇷 #Real His contract will be discussed soon, with a possible extension to be negotiated in the next months. Real Madrid have no plan to offload or sell Rodrygo in January, as things stand. There’s no negotiation with Liverpool or any other club. 🇧🇷 #Real #LFCHis contract will be discussed soon, with a possible extension to be negotiated in the next months.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, the 20-year-old is firmly in Carlo Ancelotti's plans. Real Madrid have no intention of entering negotiations with any club over his departure. Los Blancos could soon begin talks to extend his stay at the club.

Edited by Bhargav