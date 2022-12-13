Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos handed Joao Felix opportunity; Luka Modric outlines retirement plans, more - December 13, 2022

Real Madrid resume their season with a visit to the Jose Zorrilla Stadium on December 30 to face Real Valladolid in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's men are second in the league after 14 games, two points behind Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have been handed the chance to sign Joao Felix. Elsewhere, Luka Modric has opened up on his retirement plans. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 13, 2022:

Real Madrid handed Joao Felix opportunity

Joao Felix is likely to leave the Wanda Metropolitano in 2023.

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Joao Felix in 2023, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The 23-year-old is looking for a fresh start after dropping down the pecking order under Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese has started just nine of the 21 games played by Los Rojiblancos this season.

Doc @karthikadhaigal



- @FabrizioRomano “Despite some reports about Arsenal moving into a strong position, my understanding is that there are no favourites at this stage for Joao Felix. “His agent is speaking to many clubs. Nothing is advanced yet with Atletico or with the player." “Despite some reports about Arsenal moving into a strong position, my understanding is that there are no favourites at this stage for Joao Felix. “His agent is speaking to many clubs. Nothing is advanced yet with Atletico or with the player."- @FabrizioRomano 🌕 https://t.co/gc3ayx3LOk

Felix is frustrated at the lack of chances at the Wanda Metropolitano and wants to leave in search of regular football. His agent, Jorge Mendes, is planning to secure him a move to a big club in 2023 and has offered the player's services to Los Blancos. The Portuguese's versatility could make him an asset for Ancelotti.

However, his €100 million price tag is likely to be a problem. Atletico might also be reluctant to sell Felix to a local rival, so a move to the Santiago Bernabeu looks unlikely.

Luka Modric outlines retirement plans

Luka Modric is preparing to face Argentina in the semifinals of the World Cup.

Luka Modric has expressed a desire to retire at Real Madrid. The Croatian has been outstanding for the La Liga giants since arriving at the club, registering more than 450 appearances. The 37-year-old has won five UEFA Champions League and three league titles with Los Blancos.

433 @433



Luka Modrić made his debut for Croatia



Leo Messi scored his first goal for Argentina



years later, they meet in the WC semis In 2006, Argentina faced Croatia in a friendly ⚔️Luka Modrić made his debut for CroatiaLeo Messi scored his first goal for Argentinayears later, they meet in the WC semis In 2006, Argentina faced Croatia in a friendly ⚔️🇭🇷 Luka Modrić made his debut for Croatia🇦🇷 Leo Messi scored his first goal for Argentina 1️⃣6️⃣ years later, they meet in the WC semis 😲 https://t.co/Pnn8Z0gcuM

Now in the twilight of his career, Modric remains a key figure for Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu. Speaking recently, as relayed by The Mirror, the Croatian said that he's focussed on the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the moment.

"For now, I’m at the World Cup and very focused on Croatia. What happens next, let’s see, there’s enough time to talk about everything. Of course I want to retire in Madrid; I’ve said that many times. You can’t say anything for 100%, but that’s my idea, and it’s a dream for me," said Modric.

The 37-year-old has scored five goals and registered two assists from 18 appearances across competitions this season. Modric's Croatia take on Argentina in the FIFA World Cup semifinals tonight.

Los Blancos reluctant to pay over the odds for Jude Bellingham, says Fabrizio Romano

Jude Bellingham is a wanted man ahead of 2023.

Real Madrid are unwilling to break the bank for Jude Bellingham, according to Fabrizio Romano. The English midfielder has earned admirers at multiple clubs across Europe thanks to his impressive performances for Borussia Dortmund.

The La Liga giants are also hot on the heels of the 19-year-old as they search for long-term replacements for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Liverpool are going all out to sign Bellingham next year. The Italian also said that Manchester City have an interest in the Englishman.

"It’s true that Liverpool are pushing for Jude Bellingham. Jurgen Klopp is really keen for this deal after missing out on Aurelien Tchouameni last summer, and now they are working on a deal for Bellingham on the player’s side," wrote Romano.

He added:

"But Manchester City are there; they have to be considered part of the race. City will try, and they know that Bellingham has a special relationship with Erling Haaland, his former Borussia Dortmund teammate."

Jude Bellingham @BellinghamJude This one will be painful for a very long time. The better team on the night went out, that’s football sometimes. Regardless, I’m so proud of the effort, fight and performance from my teammates over the course of the whole tournament. 1/2 This one will be painful for a very long time. The better team on the night went out, that’s football sometimes. Regardless, I’m so proud of the effort, fight and performance from my teammates over the course of the whole tournament. 1/2 https://t.co/6wBELwgItv

Romano added that Los Blancos are also eyeing the midfielder but would not offer crazy fee for him.

“Chelsea will try too, and let’s see how serious their proposal will be. We also know Real Madrid are keen, but they have no intention to pay crazy money for this deal. They’ve had some talks with the player, but we’ll see if they pursue negotiation on the club side," wrote Romano.

Bellingham has appeared 19 times across competitions for BvB, scoring nine goals and setting up three more.

Get Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes