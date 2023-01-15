Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos happy with efforts to sign Jude Bellingham; club turn down Alex Sandro, and more - January 14, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to lock horns with bitter rivals Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the year on Sunday (January 15). Carlo Ancelotti’s men face their arch-rivals in the Supercopa de Espana final at the King Fahd International Stadium.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos reckon they have done everything in their power to sign Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have turned down a chance to sign Alex Sandro.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 14, 2023:

Real Madrid happy with efforts to sign Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid reckon they have done everything possible to convince Jude Bellingham to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Marca.

Their efforts have not been in vain, as the 19-year-old reportedly prefers a move to the La Liga giants. However, he's yet to give a positive response to their proposal.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Real Madrid believe that they have taken all the steps needed to sign Jude Bellingham. The player has not given a definitive yes yet but he now knows every detail in the contract offered. Real Madrid believe that they have taken all the steps needed to sign Jude Bellingham. The player has not given a definitive yes yet but he now knows every detail in the contract offered. @marca 🚨 Real Madrid believe that they have taken all the steps needed to sign Jude Bellingham. The player has not given a definitive yes yet but he now knows every detail in the contract offered. @marca https://t.co/F93S795n39

Bellingham’s future is the talk of the town ahead of this summer. The Englishman has been brilliant for Borussia Dortmund and also displayed his prowss to good effect at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Los Blancos have earmarked him as the perfect candidate to take their midfield to a higher level.

However, Real Madrid are not the only club interested in the teenager, with Liverpool and Manchester City also in the mix. The Bundesliga giants want more than €120 million to part ways with their prized asset. Los Blancos believe they can convince Dortmund to sell Bellingham by offering €100 million up front and the rest in add-ons and bonuses.

Los Blancos turn down Alex Sandro

Alex Sandro will leave Juventus this summer.

Real Madrid have turned down an offer to sign Alex Sandro, according to The Central Defense via Diariogol.

The Brazilian left-back is in the final year of his contract with Juventus and looks set to leave Turin this summer. His entourage have offered the player’s services to the La Liga giants, with the player’s availability on a Bosman move making him a lucrative prospect.

Los Blancos are already in the market for a new left-back owing to the indifferent form of Ferland Mendy. While the Frenchman has been solid at the back, his attacking contributions have hardly been impressive. Real Madrid are willing to let him go and are considering replacing him.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra EXCL: Ferland Mendy’s performances doesn’t convince everyone a within the club. They believe a €50m player should be better in attack. Therefore, they are yet to respond to requests to renew his contract. EXCL: Ferland Mendy’s performances doesn’t convince everyone a within the club. They believe a €50m player should be better in attack. Therefore, they are yet to respond to requests to renew his contract. @Carpio_Marca 🚨EXCL: Ferland Mendy’s performances doesn’t convince everyone a within the club. They believe a €50m player should be better in attack. Therefore, they are yet to respond to requests to renew his contract. @Carpio_Marca https://t.co/WyW1FiLa86

However, the Spanish giants are not interested in Sandro, as they feel the player doesn’t suit the profile they're looking for. Instead, Los Blancos are looking to sign a younger player to address their left-back conundrum.

Real Madrid motivated to win Supercopa de Espana, says Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has said his team are eager to get their hands on the Supercopa de Espana. Real Madrid toiled their way to the final, needing penalties to overcome Valencia in the last four. Barcelona await them in the final on Sunday.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Marca, Ancelotti said that there's a lot at stake in the game for Los Blancos.

“Every trophy is important to us. There's a lot at stake in this game, and trophies always bring a certain atmosphere. We fight every day to win matches and finals. The guys are motivated and comfortable. My players are used to this kind of pressure, and we are confident,” said Ancelotti.

He added:

"We want to be competitive in every competition and in every match, that's just something we have to do. We have to take things step by step and get to the end of the season in a good position.”

The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC Carlo Ancelotti is convinced his Real Madrid players are still motivated by silverware despite their glut of trophies over the last 10 years. Carlo Ancelotti is convinced his Real Madrid players are still motivated by silverware despite their glut of trophies over the last 10 years. https://t.co/IjIVIfQ6wn

The Italian manager also denied reports that the La Liga giants lack motivation to win silverware this season after tasting massive success last year.

“It's not true at all. These guys have been winning since 2013, and they've never lost their appetite. That hunger will never go away. At this club, you can never settle for what you've already won,” said Ancelotti.

Real Madrid are second in La Liga, three points behind the Blaugrana (41) after 16 games.

