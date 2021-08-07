Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos hoping PSG’s Lionel Messi interest will help them secure Kylian Mbappe, club interested in AC Milan star, and more - 7th August 2021

Real Madrid will be able to assess their preparations for the new season on Sunday when they face AC Milan in their final pre-season game of the summer. Los Blancos have only added David Alaba to their squad so far, while Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane have left the club. Carlo Ancelotti might push for a few new faces regardless of the outcome of the weekend’s game.

Real Madrid are still looking to bolster their attack before the end of the summer. Los Blancos are also keen to strengthen their midfield ahead of a testing season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 7 August 2021.

Real Madrid hoping PSG’s Lionel Messi interest will help them secure Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are hoping Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in Lionel Messi will help them secure Kylian Mbappe, according to Marca. Los Blancos remain eager to bring the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabeu, but will not force the issue.

The Ligue 1 giants are preparing to sign Lionel Messi, but the Argentinean’s arrival is not expected to change their stance on Mbappe. PSG remain determined to tie the Frenchman down to a new deal.

🚨🚨| Real Madrid are waiting for PSG to call them and offer them Mbappé. They will NOT make the first move. @jfelixdiaz #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 6, 2021

Real Madrid are watching the events unfold at the Parc des Princes with interest and are waiting for a call from the Ligue 1 side. If the opportunity to sign Mbappe this summer arises, Los Blancos will push for it.

The La Liga giants are waiting to see how PSG incorporates Lionel Messi’s salary into their books. The arrival of the Argentinean should result in a departure and only Mbappe has expressed a desire to leave so far.

Real Madrid are hoping the Lionel Messi saga will force the Ligue 1 giants to address their finances. PSG could then warm up to an offer above €150m from Los Blancos for the Frenchman.

Los Blancos interested in AC Milan star

Franck Kessie

Real Madrid are interested in Franck Kessie and are preparing a move for the AC Milan star, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Ivorian’s future is up in the air, with his current deal expiring in 12 months. Los Blancos are planning to take advantage of the situation as they eye midfield reinforcements this summer.

After concluding his adventure at the Olympics with the Ivory Coast, Franck #Kessie was able to enjoy a few days off, but he will soon rejoin the Rossoneri group.

As reported by @Gazzetta_it his arrival at Milanello is expected next week.@MilanNewsit — The AC Milan-Godfather (@ACMilanSydney) August 7, 2021

With Luka Modric at the fag end of his career and Toni Kroos not getting any younger, Kessie represents a fantastic option for Real Madrid. Los Blancos are even plotting to use their game against the Rossoneri to initiate talks for a move.

Real Madrid keeping tabs on ‘new Erling Haaland’

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Slovenian prodigy Benjamin Sesko, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The 18-year-old Red Bull Salzburg footballer, dubbed as the ‘new Haaland’, has been quite impressive on loan to FC Leifering, scoring 22 goals and registering six assists from 44 games.

Los Blancos are monitoring the youngster closely, even though Erling Haaland remains their primary target for the number nine role. However, Real Madrid want to add more options to Carlo Ancelotti’s attack this summer and could attempt to bring the youngster to the Santiago Bernabeu.

