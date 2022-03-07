Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos identify Erling Haaland alternative; club battling Bayern Munich for Bayer Leverkusen star, and more - 7 March 2022

Real Madrid registered a morale-boosting 4-1 La Liga win over Real Sociedad this weekend to go eight points clear at the top. Carlo Ancelotti's team next face PSG at the Santiago Bernabeu in a blockbuster Champions League Round of 16 second leg.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have identified Alexander Isak as an alternative to Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are locked in battle with Bayern Munich for a Bayer Leverkusen star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 7th March 2022:

Real Madrid identify Alexander Isak as Erling Haaland alternative

Erling Haaland could leave Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Real Madrid have identified Alexander Isak as a viable alternative to Erling Haaland, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Swedish striker is a rising star in European football, and has garnered attention with his performances for Real Sociedad. The La Liga giants are keeping a close eye on him at the moment.

Los Blancos are among the favourites to secure the services of Haaland this summer. The Norwegian is one of the hottest strikers in world football at the moment. The 21-year-old has lit up the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Dortmund in January 2020. He recently scored his 50th goal in the competition in only his 50th game. His exploits have earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Haaland is a player in demand at the moment. He is likely to be available in a cut-price deal this summer, and there’s already a beeline for his services. Los Blancos remain confident of securing his services, but there’s a stiff competition for the Norwegian’s signature.

Real Madrid are preparing contingency plans in case they fail in their attempt to land Haaland. Isak has emerged as a possible alternative.

Squawka Football @Squawka Erling Haaland averages a goal once every 87.9 minutes in his first-team career for club & country:



◎ 187 appearances

◎ 12,402 minutes

◉ 141 goals scored



He's 21 years old. 🧪 Erling Haaland averages a goal once every 87.9 minutes in his first-team career for club & country:◎ 187 appearances◎ 12,402 minutes◉ 141 goals scoredHe's 21 years old. 🧪 https://t.co/DqyqiZt49K

The Swedish striker has enjoyed a good run of form since joining Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. The 22-year-old has registered 41 goals and eight assists in 120 games for La Real. He has not been his prolific self this season, bagging eight goals and three assists in 31 games, but that has not deterred potential suitors.

Los Blancos are determined to sign a striker this summer, with Karim Benzema entering the twilight of his career. The futures of Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz also remain up in the air, forcing the La Liga giants to scour for alternatives. Isak has the quality to eventually replace Benzema, and is tipped to get better with time.

Los Blancos battling Bayern Munich for Moussa Diaby

Moussa Diaby has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Real Madrid are locked in battle with Bayern Munich for Moussa Diaby, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The French attacker has earned rave reviews for his consistent performances for Die Werkself since arriving in 2019. He has taken his game a notch higher this season, scoring 15 goals and setting up nine more in 31 games. His rise has earned him admiration from Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants are looking for a replacement for Eden Hazard, who is tipped to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Diaby could step into the Belgian’s shoes, and could be an astute buy for Ancelotti. However, Bayern Munich also have their eyes on the 22-year-old, as they look to deal with the uncertain future of Serge Gnabry.

Prising Diaby away from Bayer Leverkusen would be no walk on the park, though. Diaby’s current contract runs till 2025, and he is expected to cost around €70 million.

Carlo Ancelotti contemplating summer move for Vitinha

Vitinha is a sought-after player at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Vitinha this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The La Liga giants are looking to bolster their midfield this summer, with Dani Ceballos and Isco likely to leave the club. Ancelotti is also mindful of the fact that Luka Modric and Toni Kroos will eventually need to be replaced. Vitinha has now been added to the club’s list of midfield targets.

The Portuguese has been very impressive for FC Porto this season. The 22-year-old has three goals and as many assists in 34 games, and is attracting attention from clubs around Europe. Los Blancos could attempt to win the race for his signature this summer.

