Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos identify Erling Haaland alternative; Palmeiras want €100 million for Endrick, and more - 28 January 2022

Real Madrid are top of the La Liga table after 22 games. Los Blancos are four points ahead of second-placed Sevilla, and have scored 47 goals in the league so far this season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have identified a German prodigy as Erling Haaland's alternative. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have been asked by Palmeiras to pay €100 million for Endrick.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 28th January 2022.

Real Madrid identify Karim Adeyemi as Erling Haaland alternative

Real Madrid have identified Karim Adeyemi as an alternative to Erling Haaland.

Real Madrid have identified Karim Adeyemi as the perfect alternative to Erling Haaland, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The RB Salzburg prodigy is one of the rising stars of European football. Los Blancos are willing to pay €40 million for his signature.

Adeyemi joined Salzburg from FC Liefering in December 2019. The youngster had a slow start to life at his new club, but has come into his own this season. The 20-year-old has registered 18 goals and four assists in 28 games for the Austrian side this campaign, capturing Real Madrid's attention.

Los Blancos are eager to bolster their attack this summer. The La Liga giants have their eyes on Haaland, who is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season. The Norwegian had previously emerged as the ideal long-term successor to Karim Benzema. However, the 21-year-old is likely to ignite a bidding war this summer, so Real Madrid are working on contingency plans.

Adeyemi has emerged as the number one alternative to Haaland for Los Blancos. There are rumours that he is on his way to Dortmund to replace the man himself. However, the La Liga giants are also in contention for the German's signature.

Los Blancos prefer to sign Haaland, but if they fail to do so, they could fall back on Adeyemi.

Palmeiras want €100 million for Endrick

Palmeiras are contemplating including a €100 million release clause in the contract of Endrick, according to AS.

The 15-year-old is the next big talent to emerge out of Brazil, and is already being compared with Ronaldo Nazario. He has scored 165 goals in 169 games for the club's youth team. Palmeiras plan to hand him a professional contract this summer, when he'll turn 16.

Real Madrid are among several European heavyweights vying for his services, but they won't be able to actually sign him till he turns 18.

15 years of age. Fenomeno. 🟢 Endrick at Copinha 2022:7 games6 goalsgoal every 48 minutesChampionMVP of the Tournament🥇Goal of the Tournament award15 years of age. Fenomeno. 🟢 Endrick at Copinha 2022:✅7 games⚽️6 goals📊goal every 48 minutes🏆Champion⭐️MVP of the Tournament🥇Goal of the Tournament award15 years of age. Fenomeno. 🟢🇧🇷 https://t.co/p70WPnLOvb

The Brazilian has earned rave reviews for his exploits with Palmeiras, and it's only a matter of time before he earns a high-profile move to Europe. Palmeiras want negotiations for Endrick to start at €100 million.

Thibaut Courtois sends warning to PSG

Courtois has warned PSG that individual brilliance alone cannot win games.

Thibaut Courtois has warned PSG that individual brilliance alone cannot win games. Real Madrid face the Parisians in the Round of 16 of the Champions League next month.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Courtois: "PSG have great players like Messi, Mbappé, Neymar... but it's more than that. It is a complete block. They have talent in all lines, but today's football is more of a team than of individuals. You have to stop the team, not a single player." @diarioas 🎙| Courtois: "PSG have great players like Messi, Mbappé, Neymar... but it's more than that. It is a complete block. They have talent in all lines, but today's football is more of a team than of individuals. You have to stop the team, not a single player." @diarioas

Speaking in a recent interview, the Madrid shot-stopper stressed the importance of playing as a team.

“PSG have great players like Messi, Mbappe, Neymar…but it’s more than that. It’s a complete block. They have talent in all the lines, but football of today is more about a team than individuals because if you have fear, there can be complications. It’s true that a talented player can score a goal out of nothing, but one has to worry more about stopping their merits as a team,” said Courtois.

The Madrid custodian added:

"They are a tough rival, and it will be a very difficult and competitive tie. It will be an early final. But Real Madrid is at a good level, and I think we can get through."

