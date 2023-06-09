Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos identify Harry Kane alternative; David Alaba pushing for Alphonso Davies move, and more - June 9, 2023

Real Madrid are ready to upgrade their squad this summer following an underwhelming season. Carlo Ancelotti’s side finished second, behind bitter rivals Barcelona, and also failed to defend their UEFA Champions League title.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have identified Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez as Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane’s alternative. Elsewhere, defender David Alaba is trying to convince Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 9, 2023:

Real Madrid identify Harry Kane alternative

Lautaro Martinez has turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have zeroed in on Lautaro Martinez as a fallback option if their move for Harry Kane fails to materialise, according to Foot Mercato via Madrid Universal.

The English striker is a priority target for the La Liga giants, who are desperate for a new No. 9 to fill the shoes of Karim Benzema. Kane’s contract with Tottenham Hotspur runs out in just over a year, but he hasn’t signed a new deal yet.

The La Liga giants are hoping to prise him away on a cut-price deal this summer. However, they're also aware that Spurs chief Daniel Levy can be a shrewd negotiator, so prising the 29-year-old away would be no walk in the park.

As such, Real Madrid are keeping their options open and have set their sights on Martinez. The Argentinean striker has been impressive for Inter Milan in recent seasons. The Nerazzurri could be open to offloading him this year. He's likely to cost less than Kane, too.

David Alaba pushing for Alphonso Davies move

Alphonso Davies is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

David Alaba wants Alphonso Davies to join Real Madrid, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Austrian defender has a good relationship with the Bayern Munich left-back and wants a reunion at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos remain interested in the Canadian’s signature this summer, but a deal is unlikely, as the Bavarians don’t want to let him go.

The La Liga giants are expected to move for the 22-year-old in 2024 and are laying down groundwork to get the deal done. Alaba is doing his bit to help the club and has already been in touch with Davies to convince him to arrive in Madrid.

Karim Benzema opens up on moving to Saudi Arabia

Karim Benzema left Real Madrid this month.

Karim Benzema has talked of a spiritual reason for moving to Saudi Arabia. The Frenchman ended his long and fruitful stay with Real Madrid this month to move to Al Ittihad. The 35-year-old’s contract with the La Liga giants was about to expire this summer, and the club wanted him to stay.

However, Benzema shocked the world by opting to leaving Los Blancos for the Middle East. Speaking recently, as cited by Marca, the Frenchman also spoke of a desire to build a legacy with the Saudi Arabian side.

"I hope to bring my football to my new club and, above all, to be able to win titles. It's a club with a lot of passion. I would like to leave a lasting legacy, because I love football. I always have that competitiveness to push my limits and go even higher. So, I will be well prepared to show them my talent,” said Benzema.

He added about the religious aspect:

"I am a Muslim, and it is a Muslim country. I have always wanted to live there. I have already been to Saudi Arabia, and I feel good there. The most important thing is that it is a Muslim country, dear and beautiful. When I spoke to my family about my move to Saudi Arabia, they were all very happy, and here I am; for me, it's where I want to be."

Benzema went on to hail Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact on football in Saudi Arabia.

“It is also important that Cristiano Ronaldo is in Saudi Arabia because he is a very important player. He brings a lot to football in this country, and that will raise his level of play even more. So it's important to show that Saudi football can have a global impact because it's not about playing in Saudi Arabia or not,” said Benzema.

Benzema has reportedly been handed a blockbuster deal by Al Ittihad.

