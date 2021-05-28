Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos identify Zidane's replacement, first summer signing imminent and more - 28 May 2021

Real Madrid are eager to make the most of the summer window and have even implemented a long-proposed pay cut to help negate the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. The club will aim to fight on all fronts next season after missing out on silverware for the first time in a decade.

With Zinedine Zidane leaving the club, Real Madrid have the task of finding someone worthy to fill the Frenchman’s shoes. Zizou is one of the club’s most successful managers even though his second spell with Los Blancos was not as illustrious as his first one.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top transfer stories for Real Madrid from 28 May 2021.

Real Madrid identify Zidane’s replacement

Antonio Conte

Real Madrid are already looking at potential candidates to replace Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu. Massimiliano Allegri’s being taken off that shortlist was a temporary setback, with the Italian now close to a reunion with Juventus.

However, according to reports, Los Blancos have already identified Antonio Conte as the ideal man to take the club forward next season.

🚨 Conte is the favorite to become Madrid's next coach according to @jpedrerol. 🇮🇹 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) May 28, 2021

The Italian enjoyed success with Chelsea in the Premier League and guided Inter Milan to the Serie A title last season.

However, Conte has already parted ways with the club and Real Madrid are ready to put their trust in the Italian. Los Blancos have also been linked with Mauricio Pochettino and Raul, but Conte is now the favorite to take over at Madrid.

Los Blancos close to announcing first summer signing

David Alaba

Real Madrid are close to announcing their first signing of the summer. According to Goal, Los Blancos will confirm David Alaba’s arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu on Friday.

The Austrian will join Los Blancos as a free agent after refusing to sign an extension with Bayern Munich and letting his contract run out at the end of the season.

David Alaba's move to Real Madrid will be confirmed today, according to Sky Germany 👀 pic.twitter.com/QA8T6FmSJ7 — Goal (@goal) May 28, 2021

Alaba’s arrival will add some much-needed steel to a Real Madrid defense that could see a few departures this summer.

Sergio Ramos’ future continues to hang in the balance while Raphael Varane is eager for a new challenge next season. The Austrian, however, can help Los Blancos deal with the departure of two of their stalwarts.

Real Madrid reveal valuation of Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio

According to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central, Real Madrid are willing to let Marco Asensio leave if they receive a bid of €50m for the player. The Spaniard was previously considered untouchable at the Santiago Bernabeu and Los Blancos still believe that the player has the ability to fulfill his potential at the club.

However, Asensio’s development has not gone according to plan in recent years. He managed just seven goals and two assists from 48 appearances in the 2020-21 season. Real Madrid are in no hurry to let the player him but will consider a transfer if the offer matches their valuation of the player.