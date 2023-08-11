Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos initiate Carlo Ancelotti successor search; club eyeing new goalkeeper, and more - August 11, 2023

Real Madrid kick off their new season with a visit to the San Mames Barria on Saturday (August 12) to face Athletic Bilbao in La Liga. Manager Carlo Ancelotti missed out on the league last campaign and will be eager to get back to the top this season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have begun their search for Ancelotti's replacement. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are eyeing a new goalkeeper this summer following injury to Thibaut Courtois.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 11, 2023:

Real Madrid initiate Carlo Ancelotti successor search

Xavi Alonso could be an option to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid have initiated their quest to find Carlo Ancelotti's successor, according to Marca.

The Italian manager's contract with the club expires in 12 months, and he has reportedly agreed to take charge of the Brazil national team next. Los Blancos are preparing for his impending departure.

The La Liga giants have three candidates on their shortlist, including Bayer Leverkusen manager Xavi Alonso. The Spaniard has done a decent job at the BayArena and is a former player who's well aware of the in and outs of the club. Real Madrid Castilla boss Raul is also a candidate, a club legend who has worked wonders with the youth team.

Former manager Zinedine Zidane is yet to take up an assignment since leave the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021 and remains on the list, too. Julian Nagelsmann, who parted ways with Bayern Munich earlier this year, could also be an option.

Los Blancos eyeing new goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois is staring at a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Real Madrid have entered the market for a new goalkeeper following Thibaut Courtois' injury, according to Sky Sports via AS.

The Belgian goalkeeper suffered torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will have to undergo surgery to treat the issue soon. The player is expected to be out of action for at least six months, which is bad news for Low Blancos.

Courtois has been one of the standout performers for the La Liga giants over the years, but the club don't have an able backup in the squad. Real Madrid have reportedly been in touch with David de Gea, who's a free agent after leaving Manchester United this summer.

The Spaniard was a target for Los Blancos years ago and could be roped in on a short-term contract now. Keylor Navas and Kepa Arrizabalaga are also on the club's radar.

Kylian Mbappe turns down final PSG proposal

Kylian Mbappe is likely to leave Paris next summer.

Kylian Mbappe has turned down the final renewal proposal from Paris Saint-Germain, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French forward's future remains the talk of the town, with his contract expiring in 12 months. The Parisians are desperate to tie the player down to a new deal or offload him this summer.

However, their efforts have failed to convince the 24-year-old. Mbappe remains determined not to sign a new deal, as well as see out his contract with PSG and leave next year. Real Madrid are waiting in the wings to lap him up, and the player reportedly has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Nasser Al Khelaifi is upset over reports that the player has already agreed to join Los Blancos.

"I can confirm today that Mbappe said no to the final desperate proposal from Paris Saint-Germain. PSG will continue to keep the player out of the first-team squad, training with players who are out of the project," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"PSG are very strong on their position, believing that Mbappe has an agreement with Real Madrid for summer 2024. That’s the feeling that is driving PSG crazy, and Nasser Al-Khelaifi is furious."

Mbappe turned down a lucrative offer to move to Saudi Arabia this summer.