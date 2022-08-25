Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not interested in Ajax forward; 4 clubs monitoring Mariano Diaz, and more - August 24, 2022

Real Madrid have enjoyed a blistering start to the new season. Carlo Ancelotti’s wards have won all three of their games so far, including a UEFA Super Cup triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are not interested in an Ajax forward. Elsewhere, four clubs are monitoring Mariano Diaz this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 24, 2022:

Real Madrid not interested in Antony

Antony looks likely to leave Ajax this summer.

Real Madrid are not interested in Antony, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The Brazilian forward is reportedly looking to leave Ajax this summer, with Manchester United the favourites to lap him up. The 22-year-old has been in red-hot form for the Eredivisie giants recently, which has generated attention from top clubs around Europe.

Antony joined Ajax from Sao Paulo in 2020 and has gone from strength to strength at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The 22-year-old registered 12 goals from 33 games last season and already has two from three in the current campaign. His pace and trickery makes him a nightmare for defenders, and the Brazilian looks ready for a bigger stage.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Ajax insist on huge price tag, trying to keep Brazilian star. Antony deal. New bid not submitted yet but Manchester United have not changed their plan since yesterday: new proposal will be made soon. Antony and his agent are waiting as long term deal is agreed.Ajax insist on huge price tag, trying to keep Brazilian star. Antony deal. New bid not submitted yet but Manchester United have not changed their plan since yesterday: new proposal will be made soon. Antony and his agent are waiting as long term deal is agreed. 🚨🔴🇧🇷 #MUFCAjax insist on huge price tag, trying to keep Brazilian star. https://t.co/XLGfHBYXAL

Los Blancos remain linked with attacking reinforcements this summer after missing out on Kylian Mbappe. With Gareth Bale and Luka Jovic gone, Ancelotti’s team could do with a new face in attack. Antony has emerged as an option for the La Liga giants to indulge in, but he's likely to cost a fortune.

However, Madrid do not have the Brazilian in their plans at the moment. The La Liga giants might have considered a move for him next summer, but the 22-year-old looks set to leave this summer. Manchester United are his likeliest destination, and Los Blancos have no intentions of competing with the Red Devils at the moment.

Four clubs monitoring Mariano Diaz

Mariano Diaz could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Mariano Diaz is wanted by four clubs this summer, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. The 28-year-old is a peripheral figure at Real Madrid and is not part of Ancelotti’s plans right now, making only 11 appearances last season. Diaz has registered just 59 appearances for the La Liga giants since arriving in 2018.

Los Blancos are eager to let him leave this summer, with Celta Vigo, Rayo Vallecano, Espanyol and Sevilla all vying for his signature. The player was initially sceptical about leaving the Santiago Bernabeu this summer but is now ready for a fresh start.

Erling Haaland heaps praise on Karim Benzema

Erling Haaland has said that he looks up to Karim Benzema.

Erling Haaland has said he wants to emulate Karim Benzema. The French striker has been in blistering form for Real Madrid recently and is the favourite for the Ballon d’Or award this year.

Haaland was earmarked as his eventual successor before the Norwegian opted to join Manchester City this summer.

Gina 🏆 @Serginaoo Haaland: "You can never stop looking for new ways to become better. Look at Karim Benzema at Real Madrid. He’s 34 now, and suddenly he’s developed into an even better player over the last couple of years – that’s insanely good. I want to always do that". Haaland: "You can never stop looking for new ways to become better. Look at Karim Benzema at Real Madrid. He’s 34 now, and suddenly he’s developed into an even better player over the last couple of years – that’s insanely good. I want to always do that". https://t.co/W4S6RQwDtl

Speaking to Four Four Two, as relayed by AS, Haaland said that he aims to continue developing.

“I don’t know what will happen, but it must always be about learning, about developing. You can never stop looking for new ways to become better. Look at Karim Benzema at Real Madrid. He’s 34 now, and suddenly, he’s developed into an even better player over the last couple of years – that’s insanely good. I want to always do that,” said Haaland.

Haaland has registered three goals in four games across competitions for Manchester City this season.

