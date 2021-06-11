Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup:  Los Blancos interested in Bayern Munich ace; Ancelotti eyeing Chelsea star, and more - 11th June 2021

Real Madrid are seemingly preparing for life without Sergio Ramos, as the Spanish defender has not found a place in the advertising banner above the club shop. Los Blancos have secured the services of David Alaba, who could eventually be Ramos' replacement.

Real Madrid also remain eager to add more firepower to their attack during the summer. New manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to strengthen his frontline, as many of the current attackers in his squad failed to impress last season. Los Blancos scored 67 goals in the league, 18 less than Barcelona, as they finished behind Atletico Madrid.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Real Madrid transfer news as on 11th June 2021.

Real Madrid interested in Robert Lewandowski

Real Madrid are interested in Robert Lewandowski, according to AS. The Bayern Munich striker is reportedly looking for a new challenge after six seasons at the Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski believes the time is ripe for him to move to a new league, and Los Blancos are monitoring his situation. The Polish striker has scored 294 goals in 329 appearances for the Bavarians, and his current contract expires in the summer of 2023.

Lewandowski was close to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2014. But Los Blancos president Florentino Perez had second thoughts at the eleventh hour, and the move broke down.

Real Madrid now consider the Poland international a viable alternative for Erling Haaland. The La Liga giants could turn to the Bayern Munich striker should their pursuit of Haaland end in disappointment. However, the Bavarians have no intention of selling their prized asset.

Carlo Ancelotti eyeing Timo Werner

Carlo Ancelotti wants Timo Werner at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The German international could be open to a move after failing to find his footing at Stamford Bridge. Werner managed 12 goals and 15 assists in 52 appearances for the Blues, but Ancelotti believes the German could be a good addition at Real Madrid.

With the Italian looking to raid his former clubs for players, Los Blancos are also linked with a return for Everton’s James Rodriguez. Chelsea could be willing to let Werner leave, as they plan to add a new striker this summer. However, the Blues are expected to ask a huge transfer fee for the 25-year-old’s services.

Marcelo set to stay at Santiago Bernabeu

Marcelo is set to stay at Real Madrid for the 2020-21 season, according to Marca. The Brazilian full-back’s future was previously in doubt, and it was also reported that he could be among the players who will be offloaded this summer. However, the Los Blancos hierarchy has seemingly assured Marcelo that he will stay at the club for the upcoming season.

The Brazilian’s highest number of appearances in a season in the Real Madrid jersey came in the 2014-15 season under the club's new manager Ancelotti. So the Italian might have Marcelo in his plans. The Brazilia full-back is the vice-captain of Real Madrid and could receive the armband if Sergio Ramos leaves.

