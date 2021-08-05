Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Bayern Munich star, club battling Manchester United for French starlet, and more - 5th August 2021

Real Madrid will embark on a fresh start under Carlo Ancelotti in less than a fortnight when the new season starts. Los Blancos endured a difficult time in the 2020-21 campaign and have already bid adieu to Zinedine Zidane, Sergio Ramos, and Raphael Varane.

The Italian has now been tasked with steadying the ship. The La Liga giants are currently preparing to get back to their best under Ancelotti, who will be expecting a few changes to his squad before the end of the summer.

Real Madrid wants to bolster their midfield, with targets for both this summer and 2022 being monitored. Los Blancos are also ready to offload a few players by the end of this month.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 5, 2021.

Real Madrid interested in Bayern Munich star

Leon Goretzka

Real Madrid is keeping a close eye on Leon Goretzka, according to Bavarian Football Works via Sport Bild. Los Blancos have already signed David Alaba on a free transfer this summer after his contract with Bayern Munich expired.

The La Liga giants have now turned their attention to another player from the Bundesliga side and are attempting to repeat the trick.

Goretzka’s current deal expires in 2022, and talks of an extension have not been fruitful so far. There’s already a beeline for his services, with Manchester United and Barcelona both plotting to pick him up for free next summer.

Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly a huge admirer of the German midfielder, and Real Madrid has now joined the race.

The Bavarians are desperate to keep him at the Allianz Arena, with coach Julian Nagelsmann also confident that Goretzka will sign a new contract.

However, negotiations have become complicated, even though Bayern Munich remains optimistic about a new deal. If a deal fails to materialize, Los Blancos will attempt to pick him up for free in 2022.

Los Blancos battling Manchester United for French starlet

Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid is locked in a battle with Manchester United for the services of Eduardo Camavinga, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Rennes midfielder is in the final 12 months of his current contract, and the Ligue 1 giants are eager to offload him this summer.

💪 Most tackles per game of players aged 21 and under in Europe's top 5 leagues last season (20+ apps):



🥇 Aurelien Tchouameni - 3.5

🥈 Eduardo Camavinga - 2.8

🥉 Conor Gallagher - 2.7 pic.twitter.com/4kE071uvJx — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 29, 2021

Los Blancos are planning to bring the 18-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu, with the player also interested in a move to Spain. Los Blancos could also try to sign him for free next summer if he stays put at Rennes beyond the summer.

Liverpool interested in Real Madrid star

Marco Asensio

Liverpool is interested in Marco Asensio, who is also being tracked by Arsenal, according to Anfield Central via El Gol Digital. The Spaniard has struggled for form and fitness in recent times, and Real Madrid is open to letting him leave this summer.

The Reds are interested in his services and believe Asensio could be the ideal competition to churn Roberto Firmino back into life after a dismal 18 months.

The Spaniard reportedly has a €519 million release clause but, with two years left in his contract, Los Blancos are willing to let Asensio leave for €40 million this summer.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar