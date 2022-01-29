Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Bayern Munich star; club monitoring Arsenal ace, and more - 29 January 2022

Real Madrid are the favourites to win the La Liga title this season. Los Blancos are going strong at the top of the league after 22 games, having won 15 times thus far.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are interested in a Bayern Munich star. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are monitoring an Arsenal defender. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 29th January 2022.

Real Madrid interested in Serge Gnabry

Real Madrid are interested in Serge Gnabry, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The German international's current contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2023, and he's yet to commit himself to the Bavarians. Los Blancos are keeping an eye on developments at the Allianz Arena.

Gnabry arrived at Bayern in 2018, and has since established himself as one of the finest attackers in Europe. The 26-year-old has become a mainstay for both club and country. He has already registered 59 goals and 37 assists in 153 games for the Bavarians.

Serge Gnabry has 10 goals in 20 Bundesliga games this season. His best-ever campaign is 12 league goals

However, the Bundesliga giants have faced problems in trying to tie him down to a new deal. The German international is reluctant to put pen to paper on a new deal. Bayern Munich believe he is stalling to test the waters in the market, with Real Madrid among clubs interested in his services.

Los Blancos are putting all their efforts towards securing the services of Kylian Mbappe this year. However, they are also willing to bring in more reinforcements in attack if presented with an opportunity. Gnabry suits Carlo Ancelotti's dynamic style of play at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The La Liga giants are planning to dive for him if the 26-year-old continues to delay his contract renewal with Bayern. However, Bayern Munich are determined to convince their star to commit his future to the club.

Los Blancos monitoring William Saliba

Los Blancos are likely to invest in their backline this year. Carlo Ancelotti is pleased with the current pairing of Eder Militao and David Alaba. However, the Italian lacks a proper backup to his current pairing. The La Liga giants are hoping to resolve the issue by roping in a new defender.

William Saliba has been named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Week for the 8th time this season.

Saliba is currently on loan at Marseille from Arsenal. The Frenchman has popped up on Real Madrid's radar, thanks to a series of assured performances for the Ligue 1 side. Saliba is expected to leave the Gunners this year, and Los Blancos could take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Monaco want €80-100 million for Aurelien Tchouameni

The Frenchman is among the most coveted defensive midfielders in Europe at the moment. The 22-year-old has missed just one of his team's league games this season due to suspension. Madrid are among the clubs vying for his services.

Los Blancos believe he could be the long-term successor to Casemiro in their first team. However, the La Liga giants could have to break the bank to get their man.

