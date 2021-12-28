Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not interested in Chelsea star; AC Milan offer €35 million for Spanish ace, and more - 28 December 2021

Real Madrid have enjoyed a stellar defensive record this season in La Liga. Los Blancos have lost just one game so far in the league, and have conceded just 16 goals in 19 games.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are reportedly not interested in a Chelsea defender who is in the final year of his contract. Elsewhere, AC Milan have offered €35 million for a Spanish star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 28th December 2021.

Real Madrid not interested in Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid are not planning to take Antonio Rudiger to the Santiago Bernabeu next year, according to AS. The Chelsea man is edging closer to the end of his current contract. The Blues have failed to convince him to sign an extension. Los Blancos were among the clubs previously linked with the German defender.

However, Real Madrid are not interested in Rudiger. Los Blancos lost Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer. The La Liga giants brought in David Alaba as a replacement for free after the end of his contract with Bayern Munich. The Austrian has struck a good partnership with Eder Militao at the back, so Madrid are not ready to disturb that combination by bringing in Rudiger.

Carlo Ancelotti is happy with the options at his disposal, and doesn't want a new defender next year. Real Madrid are also worried that Rudiger's arrival could hinder Militao's development. The Brazilian has been rock-solid at the back for Los Blancos, who are confident that he can continue his good run in the team.

Real Madrid also have decent backups in their squad in the form of Nacho and Jesus Vallejo. Casemiro can also fill in at the back if required. As such, Los Blancos are ready to pass the opportunity to sign the Chelsea defender.

It is believed that Sahr Senesie, the player's agent, might be attempting to secure Rudiger a lucrative deal by taking the name of Real Madrid.

AC Milan offer €35 million for Marco Asensio

Brazil vs Spain: Gold Medal Match Men's Football - Olympics: Day 15

AC Milan are ready to pay €35 million for Marco Asensio, according to El Nacional. The Spaniard has enjoyed a resurgence at Real Madrid. Asensio has regained his form under Carlo Ancelotti this season, registering six goals and one assist across competitions.

However, the Spaniard is expected to drop down the pecking order after the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe next summer. AC Milan are offering €35 million for his signature, and the La Liga giants could be tempted to cash in on Asensio in January.

However, Carlo Ancelotti wants Asensio to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Valencia interested in Jesus Vallejo

Valencia are interested in Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo, according to Fichajes.

Los Murcielagos are looking to bolster their backline in January, and have the Los Blancos star on their wish list. The Spaniard has failed to break into the first team, and could be open to leave the club.

Real Madrid could let the player leave for €10 million. That is beyond Valencia's budget, though, and the club could propose a loan deal instead.

