Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Christian Pulisic; club eyeing Edinson Cavani, and more - February 24, 2023

Real Madrid are second in La Liga, eight points behind runaway leaders Barcelona after 22 games. Carlo Ancelotti’s team next face Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (February 25) in the league.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Christian Pulisic. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are planning to move for Edinson Cavani this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 24, 2023:

Real Madrid interested in Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are monitoring Christian Pulisic with interest, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle. The La Liga giants are planning to bolster their attack this summer and want a new wide attacker. Pulisic has popped up on their radar.

The 24-year-old has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at Chelsea in 2019 and is now a peripheral figure. With a host of new faces added to Graham Potter’s attack, Pulisic is likely to become surplus to requirements at the end of the season.

The American has registered just one goal and two assists in 21 games across competitions for the Blues this season.

Despite his poor run of form, Pulisic is highly regarded at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are already preparing for life without Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio, both of whom are likely to leave this summer. Pulisic could help the club deal with their departure.

Los Blancos eyeing Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Edinson Cavani, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti is looking to sign proper cover for Karim Benzema this summer. The La Liga giants are likely to bid adieu to Mariano Diaz at the end of the season and want Cavani to take his place.

Cavani has rolled back the years with Valencia this season, scoring seven goals in 17 games across competitions. However, he could become available if Los Che get relegated.

Los Blancos want to take advantage of the situation. Ancelotti has suffered from a lack of back-up for Benzema in his squad this season and wants to address the issue this summer.

Marcelo wants Santiago Bernabeu return

Marcelo still feels attached to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid legend Marcelo has said that he would like to return to the Santiago Bernabeu in some capacity in the future.

The Brazilian full-back left Los Blancos last summer at the end of his contract. The 34-year-old moved to Olympiacos but recently terminated his contract with the Turkish club and is looking for his next destination.

Speaking to ESPN, as cited by AS, Marcelo said that he wants to return to help his club in some position.

“Sure, but I don’t know, and I don’t want to think about what I’m going to do or what I’m not going to do right now. But I would very much like to return to Real Madrid and be there to try to help the young kids who need it. Yes, I do see myself coming back, but I don’t know in what capacity exactly because Madrid is just so big,” said Marcelo.

He added:

“So there are many ways in which I could help Madrid. I don’t see myself going back just to be there. No. Only if I can help Real Madrid in some way. I needed help when I first arrived when I was 18 years old, so something along those lines.”

Marcelo went on to heap praise on Rodrygo Goes, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

“Those who have surprised me the most are these three: Toni Kroos, Rodrygo and Modric. Kroos, because I don’t know what’s going through his head; he seems to be in his own world, and he does incredible back checks. He manages to dribble with a control to the players who come from behind, I had never seen that,” said Marcelo.

Marcelo continued:

“The other is Rodrygo, the typical player who was born with natural gifts; he dribbles with his body. ... He’s the deceptive, because he might appear slow, but then he’s suddenly very fast with the ball. And the other is Luka Modric, there are no words to describe him. You cannot imagine what Luka is going to do with the ball, no idea.”

He concluded:

“One day Rodrygo, Lucas Vazquez and I were on the bench watching Luka as he breezed through the middle of the park; he won the ball back, took it to the corner flag, then shielded it. ... He dribbled without even touching the ball and the one who was marking him didn’t know where he was.”

Both Kroos and Modric are in the final few months of their contract, and their future remains up in the air.

