Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Dutch defender; Juventus monitoring French star, and more - 13th September 2021

Real Madrid marked their return to the Santiago Bernabeu with a blistering 5-2 comeback win over Celta Vigo.

The visitors took the lead twice, only for Karim Benzema to level on both occasions. Vinicius Junior and new-signing Eduardo Camavinga then found the back of the net to send Los Blancos clear before Benzema completed his hat-trick from the spot.

Off the field, Real Madrid are interested in a Dutch defender who currently plays for Juventus. The Bianconeri are also monitoring a Los Blancos star, who is recuperating from injury.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 13th September 2021.

Real Madrid interested in Matthijs de Ligt

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Matthijs de Ligt.

Real Madrid are interested in Matthijs de Ligt, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Dutchman rose to prominence during his time at Ajax before he moved to Juventus in 2019. Since then, De Ligt has evolved into one of the best defenders in Italy, and has also impressed Los Blancos scouts. The Dutchman has appeared 78 times for the Serie A giants, registering five goals and two assists.

Real Madrid continue to scout the market for a world-class defender after parting ways with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer. David Alaba has joined the club as a free agent. But the La Liga giants might still be interested in further reinforcements to their backline. De Ligt looks like a fine option, as his age and attributes could make him a mainstay in Carlo Ancelotti's defence for years.

The report claims that a swap deal involving the Dutchman and Federico Valverde could be on the cards. Even though that seems unlikely, the arrival of Eduardo Camavinga could push the Uruguayan down the pecking order at the Santigo Bernabeu.

With a move for Paul Pogba on the cards next summer, Real Madrid could be tempted to use Valverde as leverage in a deal for De Ligt.

Juventus monitoring Ferland Mendy

Juventus are interested in Ferland Mendy.

Juventus are contemplating a move for Ferland Mendy, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Frenchman is currently recuperating from an injury, which he sustained last season. In his absence, Real Madrid have found a new star in Miguel Gutierrez, while Marcelo has been handed the armband. So Mendy's place in the team no longer looks guaranteed.

The Bianconeri believe the Frenchman could be a long-term replacement for Alex Sandro. But Real Madrid may only allow Mendy to leave if the Serie A giants match their €50 million valuation of the 26-year-old.

Carlo Ancelotti impressed with his attackers after Celta Vigo win

Carlo Ancelotti was impressed with his attackers on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for his front line after a brilliant outing against Celta Vigo on Sunday. Speaking after the game, the Italian also acknowledged that the fans played a big part in the win.

"It has been a very good night, almost everything went well. It was not perfect, but first game with an audience back here has helped us a lot. We lost two poor goals, and that is something we have to work on, but the potential in attack was exceptional," said Ancelotti

👔 @MrAncelotti: "It was a match that had everything. Mistakes, quality up front, skill from forwards. The fans helped us, they pushed the team when we were behind. We didn’t lose confidence thanks to the atmosphere. That’s what a match at the Bernabéu should be – complete." pic.twitter.com/D8IsJqHFH3 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 12, 2021

Real Madrid open their 2021-22 Champions League campaign in a blockbuster clash against Serie A winners Inter Milan on Wednesday.

