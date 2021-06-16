Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Inter Milan star, club keeping a close eye on Spanish midfielder at Euro 2020 and more - 16th June 2021

Real Madrid recently received an official invitation to take part in next season’s UEFA Champions League. The draw for the group stage takes place on August 26, and Los Blancos will hope to have a team worthy of winning the tournament ready by that time.

Apart from strengthening their attack, Real Madrid also wants to bolster their midfield. With the futures of players like Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos still unresolved, the La Liga giants are also considering additions to their backline before the summer ends.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top transfer news from Real Madrid from June 16, 2021.

Real Madrid interested in Inter Milan star

Milan Skriniar

Real Madrid is interested in Milan Skriniar, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. Los Blancos will target the Slovakian defender if either Varane or Ramos leaves this summer.

Skriniar has consistently been one of the top defenders in Serie A and has appeared 167 times for the Nerazzurri, even finding the back of the net on seven occasions.

Milan Škriniar is the first player to make 10+ clearances in a single game at #EURO2020



94% pass accuracy

69 touches

10 clearances

5 duels won

3 recoveries

3 interceptions

2 interceptions inside the box

2 aerial duels won

2 blocks

1 goal

0 fouls conceded



Match-winner. #SVK pic.twitter.com/WxexIhhsXR — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 14, 2021

The Slovakian was stellar for his country against Poland in their opening game of Euro 2020. Skriniar kept Robert Lewandowski quiet throughout the game and also scored the winning goal.

Real Madrid has been impressed with his performances so far and could attempt to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu if the need arises.

Los Blancos have already signed David Alaba but might need another central defender if both Ramos and Varane end up leaving the club. Pricing Skriniar away from Inter Milan might not be hard, given the Serie A side’s financial woes.

Los Blancos will keep a close eye on Spanish midfielder at Euro 2020

Dani Olmo

Real Madrid will keep a close eye on Dani Olmo at Euro 2020, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

Los Blancos already hold an interest in the Spaniard and could attempt to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Olmo has grown in leaps and bounds since leaving Barcelona and is now a pivotal figure at RB Leipzig.

Dani Olmo and Emil Forsberg were directly involved in 14 and 11 Bundesliga goals respectively for RB Leipzig last season.



Tonight, they go head to head at #EURO2020. 🍿 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 14, 2021

The 23-year-old registered seven goals and 12 assists from 46 games in all competitions last season. Real Madrid believes he could be a fine replacement for the aging Luka Modric.

The Spaniard likes to operate in an attacking position, but he is versatile enough to play Modric’s role in the team.

Sevilla’s Director of Sport believes Sergio Ramos will stay at Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has been linked with a move back to Sevilla in recent weeks, with his current deal expiring at the end of this month.

Negotiations for an extension with Real Madrid have refused to reach a fruitful end, even though the Spaniard wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, speaking to Sky Sports, Sevilla’s Director of Sport Monchi claimed Ramos is in talks to extend his association with Los Blancos.

“He's a Real Madrid player. I think he is in talks right now to stay at Real Madrid; that's all I can say about it right now,” said Monchi.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar