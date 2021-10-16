Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Italian star; AC Milan midfielder prefers move to Santiago Bernabeu over Camp Nou, and more - 16th October 2021

Real Madrid will look to get back to winning ways in the UEFA Champions League when they face Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday. Los Blancos endured a shock 1-2 defeat against competition debutants Sheriff on Matchday two, and are currently second in Group D after two games.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are interested in an Italian winger who plays for Juventus. Elsewhere, an Ivorian midfielder prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu over Camp Nou.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 16th October 2021.

Real Madrid interested in Federico Chiesa

Real Madrid are interested in Federico Chiesa.

Real Madrid are interested in Federico Chiesa, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

Carlo Ancelotti is a huge fan of his younger compatriot, and wants Los Blancos to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu next year. The 23-year-old has earned rave reviews since joining Juventus on a two-year loan. He was also quite impressive with Italy at Euro 2020. Chiesa helped the Azzurri win the coveted trophy, earning the admiration and attention of top clubs around Europe.

Real Madrid are among his suitors, with the La Liga giants looking to bolster their attack in the summer of 2022. Los Blancos are expected to go all out for the services of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland next year.

However, Ancelotti might demand another attacker owing to the lack of form of the likes of Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio. Gareth Bale is also expected to leave next summer, so the Italian hopes to address the issue by bringing in his countryman.

Juventus have an obligation to buy out Chiesa's loan deal, and are likely to exercise that option at the end of this season. Real Madrid could attempt to prise away the Italian, but could face stiff competition from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Franck Kessie prefers move to Santiago Bernabeu over Camp Nou

Franck Kessie prefers a move to Real Madrid over Barcelona

Franck Kessie prefers a move to Real Madrid over Barcelona, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Ivorian is set to become a free agent at the end of his current contract with AC Milan next summer, and is wanted by the Blaugrana. However, the player prefers to join Los Blancos, instead.

Kessben Media @kessbenmedia Real Madrid have joined the list of clubs hoping to get Franck Kessie as a free agent from Milan, after Barcelona, PSG, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester. #KessbenSports Real Madrid have joined the list of clubs hoping to get Franck Kessie as a free agent from Milan, after Barcelona, PSG, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester.#KessbenSports https://t.co/OR2SEPWQyJ

The 24-year-old would bring a wealth of experience with him, and Barcelona were hoping to lap him up for free. However, it now appears Real Madrid have stolen a march on their rivals in the race for Kessie's signature.

Real Madrid keeping tabs on Jason Denayer

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Jason Denayer.

Also Read

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Jason Denayer, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Belgian has been a rock at the back for Lyon since joining the Ligue 1 side in 2018. However, the 26-year-old is in the final year of his current deal, and looks set to leave the club next summer.

Los Blancos are plotting to lap him up for free. Real Madrid are looking to bolster their backline next year, and believe Denayer could be a stellar addition to their squad.

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Bhargav