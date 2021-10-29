Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in La Liga midfielder; club contemplating move for Brazilian star, and more - 29th October 2021

Real Madrid travel to the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on Saturday, hoping to return to winning ways in La Liga against Elche. Los Blancos endured a difficult night against Osasuna in midweek, failing to find the back of the net in a goalless draw.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are interested in a Spanish midfielder who plays for Osasuna. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are contemplating a move for a Lyon star. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 29th October 2021.

Real Madrid interested in Jon Moncayola

Real Madrid are interested in Jon Moncayola.

Real Madrid are interested in Jon Moncayola, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Spanish midfielder, a product of the Osasuna academy, made his first-team debut in 2019. Moncayola has not looked back since then, and is now an integral part of Los Rojillos' starting eleven. The Spaniard has been a regular feature in the first team this season, missing only one game in La Liga. That has helped him garner the attention of Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are looking for a long-term replacement for Casemiro, who is set to enter his 30s next year. Even though Los Blancos have roped in Eduardo Camavinga this summer, the La Liga giants are intrigued by Moncayola's versatility.

The 23-year-old can operate as a midfield anchor, but is equally adept at carrying out a box-to-box role. His arrival would add further depth to an already ageing midfield at the Santiago Bernabeu.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on CA Osasuna midfielder Jon Moncayola as they look to secure a reliable backup for mainstay Casemiro.(fichajes) Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on CA Osasuna midfielder Jon Moncayola as they look to secure a reliable backup for mainstay Casemiro.(fichajes)

Luka Modric is already at the fag end of his career, while Toni Kroos is also heading there. As such, Real Madrid's interest in Moncayola is justified. However, prising him away would be tough, as he has just signed a ten-year contract with Osasuna. Los Blancos might have to pay a premium to secure his services.

Los Blancos contemplating move for Lucas Paqueta

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Lucas Paqueta.

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Lucas Paqueta, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Brazilian has been in outstanding form for club and country of late, and looks destined to have a great career. Paqueta has enjoyed a brilliant start to the current campaign, prompting Los Blancos to sit up and take notice.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Real Madrid are reportedly pondering the possibility of signing 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta from Lyon next summer.( Defensa Central) Real Madrid are reportedly pondering the possibility of signing 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta from Lyon next summer.( Defensa Central)

Real Madrid are eyeing midfield reinforcements next year. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the Brazilian, and monitored him during his stint with Flamengo. The La Liga giants are planning to dive for him next summer as they aim to strengthen their squad.

Real Madrid monitoring Flamengo's Matheus Franca

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Matheus Franca, according to AS. The 17-year-old has earned rave reviews with his performances for Flamengo's junior team. Los Blancos are eager to secure the teenage striker, and currently lead the race for his signature.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Madrid have a penchant of picking up the best emerging talents from South American football, and now have their eyes on Franco. However, securing his services would be no walk in the park. The Brazilian has a long-term contract with Flamengo that runs until 2027, and a release clause of €100 million.

Edited by Bhargav