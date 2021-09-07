Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Liverpool star, club in a three-way battle for German defender, and more - 7th September 2021

Real Madrid have started the 2021-22 campaign very well. Los Blancos marked the start of the Carlo Ancelotti era with a 4-1 win over Alaves on the opening day.

They played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Levante next, before picking up a decent 1-0 win against Real Betis. The Italian will be hoping to continue that trend as club football returns after the international break.

Real Madrid are already preparing for the summer of 2022 and have their eyes on a Liverpool star. Los Blancos are also ready to rival two European heavyweights for a German defender.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from September 7, 2021.

Real Madrid interested in Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid could target Mohamed Salah next summer

Real Madrid are interested in Mohamed Salah, according to The Hard Tackle via The Mirror. The Egyptian is locked in negotiations over a new deal with Liverpool and talks have slowed down over his wage demands.

Salah has two years left on his current deal and the Reds are eager to extend his stay at Anfield. However, the Egyptian wants £500,000 per week in wages, which the Premier League giants are reluctant to offer.

Los Blancos are among the clubs monitoring the situation with interest.

Salah has become a household name since joining Liverpool in 2017, registering 127 goals and 49 assists from 206 games.

Real Madrid have a long-standing interest in the Egyptian and want to target the player next summer if he continues to stall a contract extension. Los Blancos have big plans for next year, with Kylian Mbappe almost certain to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid also want to secure the services of Erling Haaland but are aware it would be easier said than done. As such, Los Blancos are looking at alternatives to the Norwegian and believe Salah would suit the role.

Los Blancos in a three-way battle for Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid are willing to fight Juventus and Bayern Munich for Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid are in a three-way battle for Antonio Rudiger, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The German defender has been an integral part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans at Chelsea.

Rudiger is in the final 12 months of his current contract and the Blues are preparing a bumper contract to ensure he stays. However, if the German decides to leave, Los Blancos are ready to lap him up.

Real Madrid have lost both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer and want to sign a defender next year. Rudiger is high up on their wish list, but Los Blancos will face competition from Bayern Munich and Juventus for his signature.

Real Madrid monitoring Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans is on Real Madrid's wish list

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Youri Tielemans, according to The Hard Tackle via Fabrizio Romano. The Belgian is also wanted by Manchester United and Barcelona, and is expected to cost around £60 million.

Los Blancos are eager to bolster their midfield next summer and, despite interest in Paul Pogba, want the Leicester City man.

Tielemans has been sensational since joining the Foxes. Real Madrid believe the Belgian, along with new signing Eduardo Camavinga, can be a long-term replacement for the Toni Kroos-Luka Modric pair.

