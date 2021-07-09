Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Manchester City ace; club keeping a close eye on Copa America star, and more - 9th July 2021

Real Madrid have a lot on their hands this summer as they begin their preparations for the new campaign under Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian is taking over a team that failed to secure silverware last season, finishing behind Atletico Madrid in the La Liga table. Los Blancos are planning to make necessary changes to get back to their best in the upcoming campaign.

Real Madrid want to strengthen their frontline after an underwhelming run from all their forwards except Karim Benzema. Los Blancos are also eager to bolster their midfield, while renewing the contracts of a few of their current stars is also on their agenda.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 9 July 2021.

Real Madrid interested in Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres

Real Madrid are interested in Ferran Torres, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

Los Blancos are monitoring quite a few top performers at Euro 2020, with the Spaniard being one of the names on that list. Torres managed 13 goals and three assists from 36 games in all competitions for Manchester City last season. He was also in fine form for Spain at Euro 2020, and the La Liga giants have been impressed by his recent rise.

Real Madrid were plagued by injuries and inconsistent form of their current crop of attackers last summer. Vinicius Junior, Marco Asensio, Rodrigo Goes and Eden Hazard were far from their best, so Los Blancos are eager to add a wide forward to their arsenal this summer.

Torres fits the bill, although prising him away from City after just one season might not be a walk in the park for the Spanish giants.

Los Blancos keeping a close eye on Lucas Paqueta

Lucas Paqueta

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Lucas Paqueta, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Lyon star has been in impressive form for Brazil at Copa America 2021, helping his team reach the final. Paqueta enjoyed a fabulous 2020-21 campaign with Ligue 1 side Lyon, registering ten goals and six assists in 34 games in all competitions.

Brazil 1-0 Peru

Brazil qualify for their second successive CopaAmerica courtesy of Lucas Paqueta's first half goal. #CopaAmerica2021 pic.twitter.com/xP8xkWPf8E — कृषक🌿🌍 (@Binod3021) July 6, 2021

The 23-year-old has continued that form at Copa America 2021, scoring two goals in five games. That has caught the eye of Juni Calafat, the chief scout of Los Blancos.

The Real Madrid midfield requires special attention over the summer, as Luca Modric is already in the twilight of his career, while Toni Kroos is also on the wrong side of 30. So Lucas Paqueta, who is valued at €30 million, could be a fabulous option for Los Blancos.

Nacho renews contract till 2023

Nacho

Nacho has renewed his contract with Real Madrid, as per an announcement by the club.

The Spaniard put pen to paper on a new deal that will see him stay at the Santiago Bernabeu till the summer of 2023. Nacho's previous deal was set to expire next year.

Nacho has already appeared 233 times in all competitions for Los Blancos and has been at the club for around 20 years. The 31-year-old made 33 appearances last season and could be a key player for Real Madrid in the upcoming season.

