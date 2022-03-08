Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Manchester United star; Newcastle United eager to sign Eden Hazard, and more - 8 March 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face PSG in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. The La Liga giants are trailing 0-1 from the first leg in Paris three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a Manchester United star. Elsewhere, Newcastle United have contacted the Spanish giants regarding a move for Eden Hazard.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 8th March 2022:

Real Madrid interested in Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is unsettled at Manchester United.

Real Madrid are interested in Marcus Rashford, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Englishman is considering his future after dropping down the pecking order at Manchester United. The La Liga giants are monitoring his situation with interest.

Rashford rose through the ranks at Old Trafford and has been an integral part of the first team since his debut. The 24-year-old has made almost 300 appearances for the Red Devils, registering 93 goals and 58 assists. The Englishman was a revelation under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, he has been a shadow of his former self this campaign, especially under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Rashford has struggled to break into Rangnick’s plans at Old Trafford, managing just five goals in 24 games. Anthony Elanga has emerged as the new star on the block, while Jadon Sancho has taken over the left wing. That has led to a lack of game time for Rashford, adding to his frustrations. Los Blancos are plotting to take advantage of the situation.

Project Football @ProjectFootball Manchester United could face a massive exodus this summer, with Martial, Lingard, Ronaldo, Henderson, Pogba, Cavani and Rashford potentially on the move Manchester United could face a massive exodus this summer, with Martial, Lingard, Ronaldo, Henderson, Pogba, Cavani and Rashford potentially on the move 😳 https://t.co/CnX8wLUmAd

The La Liga giants are attempting to add both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to their roster this year. The Frenchman looks set to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer at the end of the season. However, the race for Haaland's signature is picking up pace, prompting Real Madrid to consider alternate options.

The Spanish giants have their eyes on Alexander Isak but have now been alerted by developments at Old Trafford. However, prising Rashford away from Manchester United would be no mean feat.

The Red Devils are likely to demand a fee in the region of €100-120 million to offload the Englishman. However, Madrid may not go beyond €60 million, considering Rashford's contract is up next summer. He is valued at €85 million by Transfermarkt.

Newcastle United eager to sign Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu could be coming to an end.

Newcastle United have contacted Real Madrid in a bid to sign Eden Hazard, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Belgian attacker has endured a nightmare at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving in 2019. He has failed to justify his exorbitant transfer fee and is a peripheral figure at the La Liga giants, scoring just five times in 65 games. He is expected to drop further down the pecking order with the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos remain open to offloading Hazard this summer. The Magpies are eager to take Hazard back to the Premier League and have initiated contact with the Spanish giants to facilitate a move.

Mauricio Pochettino hopeful of Kylian Mbappe's PSG stay

Kylian Mbappe’s future remains uncertain.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino remains hopeful of Kylian Mbappe staying at the club beyond the summer. The Frenchman’s current contract is set to run out at the end of the season. The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

In a recent interview with EFE, Pochettino opened up on the speculation surrounding Mbappe’s future.

“I understand the media's need to have news about one of the best (players) in the world. But he is our player, and we hope he will be for a long time. Everyone talks, and you have to listen to him. He already declared that it was not the time to make a decision, and let's wait for him to make a statement. Everything else is conjecture, and guessing things that may be very far from reality,” said Pochettino.

The Argentine continued:

"(Mbappe) lives in the present; he is involved in what he does, and that is an important quality that he has as a human being."

Mbappe recently went level with Zlatan Ibrahimovic (156) on PSG's all-time scoring list. He has netted 24 times this season and has also contributed 17 assists.

Edited by Bhargav