Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Napoli forward, Juventus planning negotiations for Alvaro Odriozola, and more - November 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a Napoli forward. Elsewhere, Juventus want to initiate negotiations for Alvaro Odriozola. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 10, 2022:

Real Madrid interested in Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Victor Osimhen, according to SPORT via The Hard Tackle.

The La Liga giants are looking for a successor to Karim Benzema, who is in the twilight of his career. The Frenchman has struggled with injuries this season, and Los Blancos have suffered in his absence. The Spanish giants want to address the issue by roping in Osimhen.

The Nigerian has enjoyed a steady rise since arriving at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in 2020.

He has registered nine goals and three assists from 13 appearances across competitions for Napoli this season. His exploits have drawn attention from top clubs around Europe, with Real Madrid also among his admirers.

Ancelotti desires a new No. 9 in January to boost his team's silverware hopes. However, as Napoli are leading the Serie A standings, it's highly unlikely Osimhen would be allowed to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this winter. As such, Los Blancos could be tempted to look for a temporary solution to their woes and might return for the Nigerian next summer.

Juventus planning negotiations for Alvaro Odriozola

Alvaro Odriozola’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu could be coming to an end.

Juventus are eager to initiate negotiations for Alvaro Odriozola, according to Calciomercato via The Real Champs.

The Spaniard has been a peripheral figure at Real Madrid and is yet to play this season. With Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez ahead of him in the pecking order, the 26-year-old has found game time difficult to come by. The Bianconeri have been monitoring his situation with interest and now want to take him to Turin.

The Serie A giants have already established contact with the player’s entourage and now want to speed up the process. Odriozola could be tempted to part ways with Los Blancos to rejuvenate his career. Juventus are likely to push for a loan deal with an option to buy, but Real Madrid would prefer a permanent exit.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Vinicius Junior attitude

Vinicius Junior is one of Real Madrid's most important players this season.

Carlo Ancelotti reckons Vinicius Junior needs to improve his attitude on the pitch. The Brazilian has faced severe criticism of late due to his tendency to provoke opponents on the pitch. Despite his qualities with the ball, the 22-year-old has exhibited in-game behaviour that has led to claims that he's arrogant.

However, speaking to the press, Ancelotti pointed out that Vinicius is also subject to rough treatment from opponents.

“It gets seen as though Vinicius is provocative, but he’s also the one who receives the most fouls, the most hits, the most pushes. The reality is different, and there’s no need to show him a lack of respect either as a footballer or as a person. I’m not just talking about the top players but all of them. Fair Play is much more common in other countries; it might perhaps be the most important thing in football," said Ancelotti.

The Italian also added that Vinicius Junior must better himself.

“Here (Vinicius) has to improve. Provoking is not fair play; you go onto the pitch to play football, not to provoke. But obviously he can improve because he’s young, and he’s going to do so. He loves football and plays the best he can. Provocation isn’t something he does regularly; the players who do it are in the wrong, and it’s difficult to correct because they don’t see it like that.”

The Brazilian has appeared 20 times for Real Madrid this season across competitions and has scored ten goals.

