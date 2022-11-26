Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in RB Leipzig playmaker; club suffer blow in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund attacker, and more - November 26, 2022

Real Madrid are second in La Liga, two points behind Barcelona after 14 games. Carlo Ancelotti's wards have lost just once in the league this season and have also reached the UEFA Champions League knockouts.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a RB Leipzig playmaker. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have hit a roadblock in their pursuit of a Borussia Dortmund forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 26, 2022:

Real Madrid interested in Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Dani Olmo, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle. The Spanish midfielder has been in red-hot form for RB Leipzig since arriving in 2020. He has amassed 19 goals and 22 assists in 106 games for the Bundesliga side. The 24-year-old’s performances have endeared him to Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants remain in the market for midfield reinforcements, and Olmo could be a fabulous addition to Ancelotti’s team. The Spaniard is most comfortable in a No. 10 role but can easily slot in on the wings or in midfield.

His versatility would also make him an asset for the Italian manager, who is sweating on the future of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. With both players in the final phase of their career, it's important to lay down succession plans.

The Red Fury @SpainSystem Dani Olmo on the game vs Germany:



“It’s going to be a battle for possession, and its important to have possession because Spain is a team that does damage when they have the ball in control.” Dani Olmo on the game vs Germany:“It’s going to be a battle for possession, and its important to have possession because Spain is a team that does damage when they have the ball in control.” https://t.co/DI6XaxiQjJ

Olmo could provide stability in midfield and also be an upgrade on the struggling Eden Hazard in the wings. The Spaniard has garnered rave reviews with his solid performance in Spain's resounding 7-0 win over Costa Rica in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener in Qatar. Real Madrid could be tempted to move for him next year.

Los Blancos suffer blow in Youssoufa Moukoko pursuit

Youssoufa Moukoko is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Youssoufa Moukoko. The German teenager has caught the eye with Borussia Dortmund this season, registering six goals and as many assists in 22 games across competitions.

His rise to prominence has caught the attention of Los Blancos hierarchy, who are looking to bring the player to the Santiago Bernebeu.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive



"I feel so comfortable at Dortmund, I love the club. I would really like to stay. I want to understand what kind of project and perspective the club will offer me, that's an important point." 🖤



(Source: RND) 🎙️ Youssoufa Moukoko on his contract expiring in June:"I feel so comfortable at Dortmund, I love the club. I would really like to stay. I want to understand what kind of project and perspective the club will offer me, that's an important point."(Source: RND) 🎙️ Youssoufa Moukoko on his contract expiring in June: "I feel so comfortable at Dortmund, I love the club. I would really like to stay. I want to understand what kind of project and perspective the club will offer me, that's an important point." 💛🖤 (Source: RND) https://t.co/6cn7NiZ8FS

The La Liga giants are on the lookout for a backup for Karim Benzema, who has been plagued by injuries this season.

With the Frenchman at the fag end of his career, Madrid are also eying a move for a new No. 9 next summer. Moukoko fits the bill and could be a long-term replacement for the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner, who returned from the ongoing World Cup because of injury.

Speaking recently, though, the German forward expressed his desire to extend his stay with the Bundesliga giants.

“I feel so comfortable at BVB. I love the club. I’d really love to stay at Borussia Dortmund. I want to understand what kind of project and perspective the club will offer me; it’s an important point,” said Moukoko

The 18-year-old is currently involved in the FIFA World Cup with Germany team.

Luis Enrique heaps praise on Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio helped Spain to a 7-0 win over Costa Rica.

Spain manager Luis Enrique has showered praise on Marco Asensio. The Spaniard has struggled for game time with Real Madrid recently but has been on fire with the national side.

The 26-year-old played a starring role as La Roja made light work of Costa Rica earlier this week at the World Cup. Asensio has been impressive in the No. 9 role with his national team, scoring in their resounding win at the World Cup.

The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract with Los Blancos but is yet to sign a new deal. He has been in and out of the team under Ancelotti and could be considering his future. He will not be short of suitors if he continues his superb form in Qatar.

Speaking on his stream, Enrique labelled Asensio as world-class.

“Every time he has been with us, he has shown the desire that everyone has but also precision and individual quality beyond any doubt. Marco is a world-class player. We’ve worked with him on the things we wanted him to improve, and he has done just that,” said Enrique.

He continued:

“When he plays as a 9, he initiates the pressure, and that requires effort and great responsibility. It’s a pleasure to see how our six forwards press; they give us guarantees. Marco is a guarantee, and he’s in great form at the World Cup.”

Asensio has appeared 15 times for Real Madrid across competitions this season, scoring thrice and setting up as many.

