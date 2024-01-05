Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos learn Giorgio Scalvini price, Chelsea want Ferland Mendy, and more - January 5, 2024

Real Madrid next face Arandina at El Montecillo in the Round of 32 of Copa del Rey. Carlo Ancelotti’s team arrive at the game buoyed by their 1-0 win over Mallorca in La Liga at home in midweek.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants will have to pay a hefty fee to secure the services of Giorgio Scalvini. Elsewhere, Chelsea are planning to take Ferland Mendy to Stamford Bridge.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from January 5, 2024.

Real Madrid learn Giorgio Scalvini price

Giorgio Scalvini has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have to pay €60 million for the services of Giorgio Scalvini, according to AS.

The Italian defender has gone from strength to strength this season with Atalanta, registering 21 appearances across competitions. His efforts have caused a stir at Santiago Bernabeu, with the club already on the hunt for defensive reinforcements.

With Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez, and David Alaba all on the wrong side of 30, Los Blancos are laying down succession plans for the future. Scalvini is among the candidates shortlisted for the role. However, he is under contract with the Serie A side until 2028, and prising him away will be a costly affair.

Chelsea want Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this month

Chelsea are interested in taking Ferland Mendy to Stamford Bridge, according to Fichajes.net.

The French defender is no longer a first choice at Real Madrid, although he has appeared 14 times across competitions this season. However, Mendy is likely to be offloaded this year, with Los Blancos bringing in Fran Garcia last summer to take his place in the squad.

The La Liga giants are also in hot pursuit of Alphonso Davies, as per Marca. The Canadian speedster’s contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2025 and he is yet to sign a new deal. The Bavarians could offload the player this summer unless he signs a new deal and Real Madrid are likely to be in the mix for his signature.

Davies' potential arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu could mark the end of Mendy’s time at the club and the Blues are ready to offer him a lifeline. Manchester United and Bayern are also interested in the 28-year-old.

PSG have advantage in their attempts to keep Kylian Mbappe in Paris

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have an advantage in their plans to keep hold of Kylian Mbappe amid interest from Real Madrid, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson. The 25-year-old is in the final six months of his contract with the club and hasn’t signed a new deal yet. The La Liga giants are hoping to sign him on a Bosman move next summer.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Johnson insisted that Mbappe’s desire to represent France in this year’s Olympics could play into the Parisians’ hands.

“I think the thing to outline at the moment is that, although we know Real Madrid are interested in signing Mbappe, and we know Liverpool links have come up again recently. The bottom line, however, is that there’s so much Mbappe can achieve in France this season – he’s already picked up silverware for 2024, PSG are top of Ligue 1, and you’ve got the Champions League,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“The key thing to consider is that if Mbappe leaves PSG for a new club this summer, I find it very difficult to believe that they would allow him to play at both the Euros and the Olympics because of the time it would mean he’d miss at the beginning of next season. I don’t see Real Madrid or Liverpool granting him that permission, so that plays into PSG’s favour.”

Johnson went on to add that Mbappe has a clause in his contract that will allow him to play in the Olympics.

“In PSG’s contract, there was an agreement that he could play in the Olympics, so the possibility of him winning a gold medal in his home city will appeal massively to him.

"I don’t see any way that he’d be willing to compromise and miss out on this – it’s hugely important for his personal ambitions in terms of what he wants to win in his career, as well as his grand image as one of his country’s great athletes,” wrote Johnson.

Mbappe is a long-term target for Los Blancos, who failed in two previous attempts to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.