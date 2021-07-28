Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos learn Kylian Mbappe salary demands, club interested in Serie A defender, and more - 28th July 2021

Real Madrid is preparing for life after Raphael Varane, as the Frenchman is all set to move to Manchester United.

With Sergio Ramos also leaving the club at the start of the month, Los Blancos have now bid adieu to two of their longest-serving central defenders in the same summer.

New manager Carlo Ancelotti has his task cut out ahead of a crucial season, and the Italian will be hoping to indulge in the transfer market as well.

The La Liga giants are eager to rope in a replacement for Varane, while Ancelotti also wants to reinforce his frontline.

Real Madrid transfer stories from July 28, 2021.

Real Madrid learn Kylian Mbappe salary demands

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid has learned the salary they have to pay Kylian Mbappe to secure his signature. Los Blancos have made the Frenchman their number one target this summer. However, a move is complicated given the astronomical transfer fee involved.

Paris Saint-Germain has no intentions of selling their prized asset. However, Mbappe is in the final year of his current contract with the Ligue 1 side and has already informed the club that he will not sign an extension.

As such, PSG might be forced to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free in a year.

🔥 Kylian Mbappe has scored or assisted 118 goals in 108 league appearances for Paris Saint-Germain.



🥵 Imagine when he hits his peak... pic.twitter.com/7nt6ODiRIQ — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 26, 2021

The 22-year-old has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and is even willing to run down his current contract to join Real Madrid for free in 2022. However, Los Blancos have to offer him a lucrative salary package to secure his signature.

According to The Express via Marca, Mbappe desires weekly wages of £327,000 to move to the club in 2022, which would make him the highest earner in the La Liga side.

Los Blancos interested in Serie A defender

Alessandro Bastoni

Real Madrid is interested in Alessandro Bastoni, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The 22-year-old is already a pivotal part of the Inter Milan defense, but the Nerazzurri might be willing to cash in on him this summer.

Los Blancos want a replacement for Raphael Varane and believe the Italian will be perfect for the role.

Real Madrid was previously interested in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, but the Frenchman is reportedly close to a move to Stamford Bridge. Los Blancos have turned their attention to Bastoni instead, who impressed during Inter’s Serie A winning run last season.

The Nerazzurri could be open to offloading the player to address their financial woes but are expected to demand a commanding fee for their prized asset.

Massimiliano Allegri turned down Real Madrid before taking Juventus job

Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri turned down the opportunity to manage Real Madrid before returning to take over the reins at Juventus.

At a press conference during his presentation as the new Bianconeri boss, Allegri revealed he had held a conversation with Los Blancos but chose Juventus in the end.

"I have to thank Real Madrid and the president for the opportunity he gave me [to coach Real Madrid]. Then I thought about it and chose Juventus. It was a gesture of love for a club that gave me a lot and who I enjoy coaching," said Allegri.

Max Allegri confirms he turned down the Real Madrid job to return to Juventus 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/Qogcfvp1iJ — Goal (@goal) July 28, 2021

