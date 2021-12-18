Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos locked in negotiations for Serie A star; club handed opportunity to sign Bayern Munich ace, and more - 18th December 2021

Real Madrid have been in red-hot form so far this season. Los Blancos are at the top of La Liga after 17 games, and have also reached the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are locked in negotiations with the representatives of a Serie A striker. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have been offered the chance to sign a Bayern Munich star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 18th December 2021.

Real Madrid locked in negotiations for Dusan Vlahovic

Real Madrid are locked in negotiations with representatives of Dusan Vlahovic, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. Los Blancos are planning to upgrade their attack next summer. The La Liga giants have included the Serb among their list of targets.

Vlahovic turned heads around Europe after a fabulous 2020-21 campaign with Fiorentina, scoring 21 goals. The 21-year-old has been even more lethal this season, netting 17 times already in 19 games.

His exploits have impressed Real Madrid, prompting the La Liga giants to spring into action. Los Blancos want two new strikers next summer. Kylian Mbappe is Real Madrid's number one target next year. The Spanish side are also looking at Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski.

Vlahovic has now emerged as a suitable alternative for Los Blancos. Although the player won't come cheap, he's not expected to be as costly as Haaland, who's likely to demand an exorbitant salary. Moreover, Carlo Ancelotti prefers Vlahovic to the Norwegian. The Italian is pushing Real Madrid's interest in the Serie A star.

Los Blancos have already initiated negotiations with the player's representatives. Real Madrid are planning to use Alvaro Odriozola, who's currently on loan with Fiorentina, and Luka Jovic to sweeten the deal.

Los Blancos handed opportunity to sign Kingsley Coman

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Kingsley Coman, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Bayern Munich star is staring at an uncertain future at the Allianz Arena. Los Blancos now have the chance to take advantage of the situation.

The 25-year-old Coman's current deal expires in the summer of 2023. He is unlikely to sign an extension with the Bavarians, who could look to cash in on him at the end of the season. The player has been offered to Real Madrid, who could attempt to sign him on a cut-price deal next summer.

Ilaix Moriba offered to Real Madrid on loan

Real Madrid could sign Ilaix Moriba on loan in January, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The former Barcelona prodigy joined RB Leipzig after cutting ties with the Blaugrana this summer. However, he has struggled to secure first-team minutes with the Bundesliga side.

Leipzig are least pleased with Moriba thus far, and are ready to offload him on loan in January. The Bundesliga side have notified clubs around Europe, including Los Blancos, of their intentions. Real Madrid are considering the possibility of bringing Moriba to the Santiago Bernabeu.

