Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos locked in 3-way battle for Juventus defender; Dani Ceballos set for Real Betis return, and more - June 10, 2022

Real Madrid are ready to build on their brilliant 2021-22 campaign. Manager Carlo Ancelotti's wards won the La Liga, UEFA Champions League and the Supercopa de Espana.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are locked in a three-way battle with Manchester City and Liverpool for a Juventus defender. Elsewhere, Dani Ceballos is set to return to Real Betis this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 10, 2022:

Real Madrid locked in three-way battle for Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are locked in a three-way battle with Manchester City and Liverpool for Matthijs de Ligt, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Dutch defender’s future at Juventus is up in the air ahead of the summer. The Blancos are planning to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

De Ligt became a household name during his time with Ajax. The 22-year-old was highly sought after in the summer of 2019 but eventually agreed to move to Turin.

He arrived with a lot of expectations, but it's safe to say that his time in Serie A has not been up to the billing.

The Dutch defender has appeared 117 times for Juventus so far, registering eight goals and three assists.

He has endured mixed times with the Bianconeri, with Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci maintaining a stranglehold in the backline.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Matthijs de Ligt: "Negotiations are ongoing at the moment and when the time comes I will decide whether to extend or look elsewhere. I always look at what is best for me in terms of the sporting project." Matthijs de Ligt: "Negotiations are ongoing at the moment and when the time comes I will decide whether to extend or look elsewhere. I always look at what is best for me in terms of the sporting project."

De Ligt is now reluctant to commit his long-term future to the club and wants to leave in search of greener pastures.

Despite his struggles in Turin, the player’s stock remains high. His situation has alerted clubs around Europe, including Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are all set to welcome Antonio Rudiger to their camp this summer. As such, their interest in De Ligt is raising a few eyebrows.

However, the Dutchman is a generational talent who could sort out Los Blancos’ backline for the next decade.

His leadership qualities could also help the club, who are missing a character like Sergio Ramos in the dressing room.

The La Liga giants could face stiff competition from Manchester City and Liverpool for his signature, though.

Dani Ceballos set for Real Betis return

Dani Ceballos could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Dani Ceballos is all set to return to Real Betis this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via SPORT.

The Spanish midfielder struggled for game time under Carlo Ancelotti last season. He was behind the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro in the pecking order.

The 25-year-old also had to compete with Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde for a place in the playing XI. His situation is about to get worse with the impending arrival of Aurelien Tchouameni.

Football España @footballespana_ Dani Ceballos is more likely to leave Real Madrid this summer than stay according to Mundo Deportivo. Given the imminent arrival of Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco and the renewal of Luka Modric's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu minutes will be tough. Dani Ceballos is more likely to leave Real Madrid this summer than stay according to Mundo Deportivo. Given the imminent arrival of Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco and the renewal of Luka Modric's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu minutes will be tough. https://t.co/pf79JXqkmG

Ceballos wants to leave in search of regular football to secure a place in Spain’s FIFA World Cup squad.

His Madrid contract expires in 2023, and Los Blancos were willing to hand him an extension, given his strong finish to last season.

The Spaniard, though, is reluctant to sign a new deal, which is likely to force the club to cash in on him.

His heart is set on a return to his former club Real Betis. However, a move might only be possible if he is allowed to leave on a cut-price deal.

Espanyol enquire about Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin is desperate for regular football.

Espanyol have enquired about the availability of Andriy Lunin, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Ukrainian goalkeeper is likely to leave Real Madrid this summer on loan. The 23-year-old has struggled for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Thibaut Courtois the undisputed number one at the club.

Lunin managed just four appearances last season and is a frustrated figure at the club. Espanyol are willing to offer him an escape route, albeit on loan.

Los Blancos do not want to sell him but are willing to consider a loan move.

