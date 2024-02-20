Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos make Joselu decision; club end Leny Yoro pursuit, and more - February 20, 2024

Real Madrid are looking ahead to their home game against Sevilla on Sunday (February 25) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s team remain atop the league after 25 games, six points ahead of second-placed Girona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have decided to keep attacker Joselu permanently. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Lille defender Leny Yoro.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 20, 2024:

Real Madrid make Joselu decision

Joselu has been a hit at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

Real Madrid have decided to exercise a €1.5 million option to sign Joselu permanently this summer, according to AS.

The Spanish striker was signed on loan from Espanyol last summer to help deal with Karim Benzema’s departure. The 33-year-old has been a fabulous addition to Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, registering 13 goals and four assists in 35 appearances across competitions.

Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts and have included him in their plans for the upcoming season. Joselu is happy at the club and remains eager to continue his stay.

However, with Kylian Mbappe likely to arrive, the Spaniard will have to accept reduced game time.

Los Blancos end Leny Yoro pursuit

Real Madrid have ended their pursuit of Leny Yoro, according to Defensa Central. The French defender is a rising talent at Lille, and his efforts have reportedly caused a stir across Europe. With David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez no longer young, Los Blancos are expected to sign a new defender this summer.

Yoro has emerged as the ideal choice and remains heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu right now. However, the La Liga giants understand that a move for the 18-year-old might not be economically feasible this summer.

Real Madrid are pushing to secure the services of Mbappe and also have Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies on their agenda. As such, they have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Yoro.

Real Madrid only club negotiating with Kylian Mbappe, says Fabrizio Romano

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are the only club negotiating with Kylian Mbappe right now, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The French superstar is set to become a free agent come summer, and Paris Saint-Germain, haven’t succeeded in extending his stay. Recent reports have suggested that Mbappe has informed the club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he's leaving at the end of the season.

Romano has confirmed those rumours. In his column for Caught Offside, the transfer guru said that the 25-year-old arrived at his decision at the end of last year.

“I would say around November-December a decision was made. Even last summer the situation was really complicated, the player was not travelling for pre-season and it was a tense situation.

"In January, Mbappe took some time to communicate with his camp and then inform Nasser Al-Khelaifi,” wrote Romano.

“I think he felt it was time for him to try something different – he felt it was time for a new league, new city, new project, and this is why Mbappe wants to do something different after a long time at Paris Saint-Germain.”

As per Defensa Central, Manchester City have entered the race to sign Mbappe and are threatening to ruin Los Blancos’ plans. However, Romano said that the Spanish giants remain the only club in contact with the Frenchman at the moment.

“At the moment Mbappe is only negotiating with Real Madrid, I’m not aware of anything with any other clubs. Of course, as a free agent, it remains open, but it seems very clear that Real Madrid is the clear direction of this deal,” wrote Romano.

Mbappe may have to take a pay-cut to complete his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu.