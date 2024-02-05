Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos make Kepa decision; Pep Guardiola responds to Erling Haaland rumours, and more - February 5, 2024

Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (February 4) in La Liga. An early Brahim Diaz strike was cancelled out by Marco Llorente’s equaliser in the third minute of added time.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have decided not to sign on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga permanently in the summer. Elsewhere, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that the club want Erling Haaland to stay amid interest from the Spanish giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 5, 2024:

Real Madrid make Kepa decision

Kepa Arrizabalaga is unlikely to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond this season.

Real Madrid have decided not to pursue a permanent deal for Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer, according to journalist Jorge C Picon.

The Spanish goalkeeper arrived from Chelsea on loan last summer following the ACL injury to Thibaut Courtois. Kepa started his Santiago Bernabeu stint on a good note, but his performances have dropped following a muscle adductor injury.

Andriy Lunin has take advantage of the situation and has impressed. With Courtois set to return to action in a few months and the Ukrainian proving to be an able deputy, there’s no space for Kepa in the team.

Los Blancos acknowledge Kepa's abilities but believe he's far from his best right now.

Pep Guardiola responds to Erling Haaland rumours

Erling Haaland has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Pep Guardiola has said that Real Madrid should contact Manchester City if they want to sign Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian is reportedly a target for the La Liga giants and has been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu recently. Haaland has been outstanding since joining City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, helping them win a first continental treble last season.

Speaking to the press, as cited by talkSPORT, Guardiola said that the Cityzens want the 23-year-old to stay at the Etihad for the foreseeable future.

“If someone wants Erling, it's easy. Call Man City and ask. It's what we do when we want to sign someone. It's not more complicated than that. What do you think?

"That we don't want Erling to stay here for one decade? We want him - for a long, long time at this club. For a long time. We are in love with him. We want him,” said Guardiola.

He continued:

“He arrived last season, and the impact was incredible. The beginning of this season, the numbers were really good too. He's had two months injured. What happens in the future?

"Honestly, I don't know. We are happy to have him. Hopefully he's happy to be with us. That is what we know. And the rest? I don't know.”

Guardiola added that he's not bothered by transfer rumours as long as they don’t affect the player’s performances.

"It's normal that Real Madrid want the best players, and Barcelona want the best players, or (clubs) in Italy, or PSG want the best players,” said Guardiola.

He concluded:

“A link like that is an honour for us. It means that we did a good job, and especially Erling. In his case he made an incredible job. Is it true? I don't know.

"It's just to make a little bit of noise. It's fine. Of course, I ignore it. It doesn't bother me at all. As long as the players are focused on what they have to do, the rest is not important.”

Haaland has 71 goals and 14 assists in 76 outings across competitions for the reigning Premier League and European champions.

Fabrizio Romano sheds light on Kylian Mbappe situation

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that Real Madrid are working hard to bring Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The French forward is in the final six months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain but hasn’t signed an extension yet. La Parisien has said that he has decided to join Los Blancos, but an official confirmation is awaited.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there’s no truth to reports that Mbappe will announce his decision on February 14.

“Kylian Mbappe is one situation to follow – both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are expecting Mbappe to announce his decision soon, we’re still waiting for that communication – first he will communicate his decision to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, but, for sure, Real Madrid keep working very strong and very hard on this deal – they are on it,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Still, let me clarify that. Despite what’s been reported by some, I never said Mbappe will announce his future on Feb 14, I don’t know where this is coming from.

"In any case, there are constant contacts from Madrid to make it happen. The discussion is about the salary, potential contract and more, and it’s constant communication. PSG will wait and hope until the end, as nothing has been communicated to them yet.”

Mbappe could be Karim Benzema’s ideal replacement for the La Liga giants.