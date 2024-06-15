Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos make Leny Yoro decision, Juventus eyeing Arda Guler, and more - June 15, 2024

Real Madrid registered a fruitful 2023/24 season under Carlo Ancelotti, winning La Liga, the Champions League and the Supercopa de Espana. The Italian manager is expected to add more quality to his squad over the summer.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have come to a decision regarding their pursuit of Leny Yoro. Elsewhere, Juventus are keen to sign Arda Guler on loan.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 15, 2024.

Real Madrid make Leny Yoro decision

Real Madrid will not break the bank for Leny Yoro this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The La Liga champions are on the hunt for a new defender this year amid the uncertainties surrounding Nacho Fernandez's future.

The Spaniard is heavily linked with a move to Al-Ittihad and Los Blancos are looking for his replacement. Yoro has been on their radar for a while following a superb campaign with Lille.

The 18-year-old registered 44 appearances across competitions, the majority of which were starts. The player's contract expires in 2025 and he hasn't signed an extension yet.

The Ligue 1 club are willing to let the Frenchman leave for €60m, but Real Madrid believe that the price isn't justified, given the player's contract situation. There's tremendous interest in Yoro this summer, with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) also hot on his heels.

However, the teenager dreams of joining Los Blancos and that could work in their favour. The Spanish champions will only offer upto €30m for the Frenchman and are willing to wait for him to become a free agent next summer.

The situation could force Lille to accept Real Madrid's offer, especially if Yoro continues to stall a new deal.

Juventus eyeing Arda Guler

Arda Guler

Juventus are ready to take Arda Guler to Turin this summer on a temporary move, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Turkish attacking midfielder strugggled for chances after joining Real Madrid from Fenerbahce last summer.

After missing the first half of the season due to injuries, Guler found it hard to break into Carlo Ancelotti's team. However, he managed to impress wherever called upon, finishing the campaign with six goals from 12 outings.

The Bianconeri are pleased with his efforts and are ready to offer him regular football. Sevilla, Getafe and Real Betis also want the player on loan this summer.

However, Los Blancos want him to stay and continue his development at the Santiago Bernabeu. The player also wants to fight for his place in Ancelotti's team and hasn't asked to leave.

Former player backs Andriy Lunin to leave Los Blancos

Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin deserves to play regular football, according to Ukrainian football legend Igor Belanov. The 25-year-old enjoyed an outstanding season with Real Madrid, rising up to the daunting task of covering for Thibaut Courtois.

However, the Belgian's return from injury relegated the Ukrainian goalkeeper to the bench in the final weeks of the campaign. Lunin's contract runs until 2025 and he hasn't signed as new deal as he now considers his options.

Speaking recently, as cited by AS, Belanov added that a good performance at Euro 2024 will open many doors for his countryman.

“I cannot agree that Andriy Lunin returns to the bench behind Courtois next season. His contract expires in 2025 and Lunin is in no rush to renew,” said Belanov.

He continued:

“He understands that now it is very important for him to show himself at the Euro since scouts from many important clubs in the world will be watching him. If Lunin plays successfully, Real Madrid will receive many offers from top clubs and possibly release Lunin.”

Belanov went on to suggest that Lunin could be an option to replace Manuel Neuer at Bayern Munich.

“Andriy is not happy with the prospect of being the eternal number two and with no guarantee of playing consistently from Madrid, he will want to leave. The press has already reported the interest of Bayern Munich, which needs a replacement for Manuel Neuer,” said Belanov.

Lunin registered 31 appearances across competitions for the La Liga champions in the 2023/24 campaign, and picked up 12 clean sheets.

