Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos have Martin Odegaard regret, says Dimitar Berbatov; 3 clubs want Nacho, and more - January 18, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Villarreal at El Madrigal on Thursday (January 19) in the Copa del Rey Round of 16. Carlo Ancelotti's men are coming off a defeat in the Supercopa de Espana final against Barcelona.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov reckons Los Blancos regret letting Martin Odegaard go. Elsewhere, three clubs are interested in the services of Nacho Fernandez.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 18, 2023:

Real Madrid have Martin Odegaard regret, says Dimitar Berbatov

Martin Odegaard has been very impressive this season.

Dimitar Berbatov reckons Real Madrid could be ruing their decision to let Martin Odegaard leave. The Norwegian midfielder spent much of his time at the Santiago Bernabeu out on loan, including one spell at the Emirates. Arsenal opted to sign him permanently in 2021, and the 24-year-old has vindicated their trust.

Odegaard was handed the armband this season, and the Gunners have gone from strength to strength. Speaking to Premier League Productions, as cited by HITC, Berbatov said that the Norwegian has benefitted from multiple loan spells.

"If Real Madrid are watching, they are probably scratching their heads, ‘we didn’t judge him right; we didn’t have the patience’. But I think that loan spells he had when he was at Real Madrid, to three different clubs, I think, that helped him develop and help him become what he is today," said Berbatov.

The Bulgarian heaped praise on Odegaard and backed him to get even better.

“Of course, he is still very young, and he’s going to get even better and more mature. But the way he plays, that maturity is even there now. We can see the tricks, the turns and the passes. He wants the ball. He doesn’t wait for the ball," said Berbatov.

He continued:

"He’s just going and chasing the game, rather than the game chasing him. He wants that responsibility. Maybe because of all this quality, that’s why he is the captain. There is a reason for him to be captain."

Odegaard has appeared 23 times across competitions this season, amassing eight goals and five assists.

Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Juventus want Nacho

Nacho Fernandez (right( is not short of suitors.

Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Juventus are keeping a close eye on Nacho Fernandez, according to Mundo Deportivo via Madrid Universal.

The Spanish defender has been a solid backup option for Real Madrid over the years but is in the final year of his contract. Los Blancos remain keen to tie him down to a new deal, but the 33-year-old wants to leave in search of regular football. The La Liga giants could allow him to leave at the end of the season should he seek a new challenge.

Bayern Munich are following the situation with interest. The Bavarians have already roped in Daley Blind on a free transfer and want to repeat the trick with Nacho. The Spaniard has time and again shown his proficiency on the pitch and could be a fabulous option for the Bundesliga giants. However, Bayern Munich face competition from AC Milan and Juventus for the 33-year-old.

Nacho has appeared 14 times across competitions for Real Madrid this season.

Pau Torres expects backlash from Los Blancos

Pau Torres is preparing for the upcoming Copa del Rey tie.

Pau Torres reckons Real Madrid could come out all guns blazing on Thurday following their defeat in the Supercopa de Espana final.

The Spanish defender is a key part of the Villarreal side preparing to face Los Blancos in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. The Yellow Submarine have already beaten Carlo Ancelotti’s team earlier this month in La Liga.

Speaking in the build-up to the tie, as cited by Football Espana, Torres said that the upcoming game would be no walk on the park for his team.

"It will be a motivated Real Madrid side. They will be eager to get out of their bad situation that they are going through, which really is something that could happen to any team. They will come with desire, but we also have a lot of that," said Torres.

Real Madrid have lost two of their last three games across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes