Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos monitoring Bayern Munich defender; club interested in Inter Milan forward, and more - October 15, 2022

Real Madrid will have the chance to get back to the top of the La Liga standings when they face Barcelona on Sunday (October 16). Carlo Ancelotti will be eager to extend his team's unbeaten run with a win in the season's first El Clasico.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on a Bayern Munich defender. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are interested in an Inter Milan forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 15, 2022:

Real Madrid monitoring Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Alphonso Davies, according to journalist Jose Felix Diaz via Marca.

The Canadian left-back has been one of the best in his position in the world for a while. Davies has appeared 127 times for the Bavarians so far and has registered five goals.

His ability to consistently play at a high level has earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. On Marca's Twitch channel, a subscriber suggested Joshua Kimmich as a player for Los Blancos to pursue. However, Felix responded with Davies' name.

"From Bayern, the name they have most in mind is Davies," said Felix.

The 21-year-old is under contract with the Bundesliga giants till 2025.

Los Blancos interested in Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Lautaro Martinez, according to Calciomercato via The Hard Tackle.

The Argentinean is among the finest strikers in Serie A, although he has been a bit slow off the blocks this campaign. Martinez has registered four goals and two assists for Inter Milan in 13 games.

However, there's no denying his pedigree, and the player already has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants want to move for him next summer, when Karim Benzema will enter the final year of his contract. The Frenchman was a revelation last season but has been plagued by injuries this campaign.

Los Blancos want to lay down succession plans for Benzema, with Erling Haaland on their agenda. However, the race for the Norwegian is already heating up, forcing Real Madrid to look around. The La Liga giants believe Martinez could be an able alternative, but Inter are likely to ask around €100 million for his signature.

Frenkie de Jong reveals admiration for Luka Modric

Frenkie de Jong is hoping for a victory on Sunday.

Frenkie de Jong has said that he enjoys watching Luka Modric play.

The Croatian is in the twilight of his career but continues to be a pivotal part of Real Madrid's midfield. He's expected to be heavily involved in Sunday's El Clasico once again.

Speaking in the build-up to the game, as relayed by Madrid Universal, De Jong also praised Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema.

"Real Madrid have Modrić, how old is he? 35-36-37? It doesn’t matter, he still gives his all at his age and he’s one of the best midfielders in the world. I enjoy watching it," said De Jong.

He continued:

"I think [Real] Madrid have a great team with great players. They have Vinnie and Benzema with very high abilities. For the fans, it will be a great match when they see Benzema against [Robert] Lewandowski."

The Dutch midfielder went on to speak about Barcelona's preparations for El Clasico and is hopeful of a resounding victory.

"We haven’t seen analysis videos of Madrid yet, but we know they are a very strong team. I guess they haven’t lost a game this season, right? I hope we will win 4-0 again but it will be a difficult game," said De Jong.

The two teams are tied on points in La Liga, with the Blaugrana in first place on goal difference.

