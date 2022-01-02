Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder; Real Betis interested in Spanish ace, and more - 2 January 2022

Real Madrid succumbed to a shock 0-1 defeat against Getafe on Sunday, getting undone by an Enes Unal goal early in the first half. Nevertheless, they remain eight points clear of second-placed Sevilla, who now have two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are monitoring a Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have received an inquiry for a Spanish defender from Real Betis.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 2nd January 2022.

Real Madrid monitoring Florian Neuhaus

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Florian Neuhaus.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Florian Neuhaus, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. Los Blancos are searching for Toni Kroos' long-term replacement, and the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder has now emerged as an option.

Neuhaus has gone from strength to strength since joining the Bundesliga side in 2017. The 24-year-old has appeared 130 times for them, scoring 19 goals and setting up 20 more. His progress has caught the attention of Real Madrid, who are planning for life after Kroos.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers According to a report by Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Florian Neuhaus is the subject of interest from Real Madrid over a possible move in a future transfer window. According to a report by Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Florian Neuhaus is the subject of interest from Real Madrid over a possible move in a future transfer window.

Los Blancos owe much of their recent success to the trident of Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro. However, Modric is already in the twilight of his career, while Kroos is also on the wrong side of 30. Real Madrid invested in Eduardo Camavinga last summer, but believe they need another world-class midfielder.

The La Liga giants have now turned their attention to Neuhaus. The player was linked with the club last summer, but a move didn't materialise. Nevertheless, Los Blancos retained their interest in the player. They could be tempted to prise him away if an opportunity arises this summer.

Real Betis interested in Nacho

Real Betis have contacted Real Madrid to enquire about the availability of Nacho Fernandez.

Real Betis have contacted Real Madrid to enquire about the availability of Nacho Fernandez in January, according to Fichajes.

The Spaniard was impressive last season, but has dropped down the pecking order since Los Blancos signed David Alaba. Betis are willing to offer Nacho a chance to secure regular football.

The 32-year-old's current contract expires in 2023, so Real Madrid could be tempted to offload him on loan this month. However, manager Carlo Ancelotti might want the player around to keep his options open in case of injuries or COVID-19 outbreaks.

As such, it is unlikely Los Blancos may let the player leave in January.

David Alaba opens up about joining Real Madrid

David Alaba arrived at Real Madrid last summer from Bayern Munich.

David Alaba has said he had to leave his comfort zone to join Real Madrid last summer. The Austrian signed for Los Blancos after seeing out his Bayern Munich contract.

Speaking to Kurier, as relayed by Marca, Alaba labelled the Bavarians his second home.

Also Read Article Continues below

"It (Bayern) was a second home after 13 years there. I had an important role at the club and in the team. I knew the city from top to bottom, and I had a lot of friends in Munich. I had to give up a lot of comfort to join Real Madrid," said Alaba.

Edited by Bhargav