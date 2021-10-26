Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos monitoring Chelsea star; AS Roma planning January move for Spanish midfielder, and more - 26th October 2021

Real Madrid came out on top in the first El Clasico of the 2021-22 season. Los Blancos are currently second in the La Liga table, a point behind Real Sociedad, who have played a game more.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are interested in an Englishman who plays for Chelsea. Elsewhere, AS Roma are planning a move for a Los Blancos midfielder in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 26th October 2021.

Real Madrid monitoring Mason Mount

Real Madrid could sign Chelsea's Mason Mount.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Mason Mount, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Englishman has caught the eye since breaking into Chelsea's starting eleven in the 2019-20 season. Mount has gone from strength to strength since then, and has become an indispensable member of Thomas Tuchel's team. Los Blancos are impressed with Mount's emergence, and are planning to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK He was getting a bit of stick for not scoring enough goals!!! Mason Mount silenced his critics by scoring a hattrick!!! 💙 He was getting a bit of stick for not scoring enough goals!!! Mason Mount silenced his critics by scoring a hattrick!!! 💙 https://t.co/rYHbBVby21

Real Madrid remain keen for reinforcements in the centre of the park next year. Luka Modric is at the fag end of his career, while Toni Kroos and Casemiro are no longer young. Los Blancos invested in Eduardo Camavinga this summer, while they also have Federico Valverde in their ranks.

However, Real Madrid want another world-class midfielder, as Dani Ceballos and Isco could be on their way out of the club next year. Los Blancos believe Mount can fit the role, but prising him away will not be easy. The La Liga giants might have to pay at least €80 million for the Englishman, and even then Chelsea might not sell the player, given Mount's growing importance at Stamford Bridge.

AS Roma planning January move for Dani Ceballos

AS Roma are planning to move for Dani Ceballos in January.

Jose Mourinho wants to bolster his midfield at the turn of the year, and has zeroed in on the Real Madrid midfielder. Ceballos is not part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans at the Santiago Bernabeu, and is at a crossroads in his career at the moment.

Los Blancos Live @LosBlancos_Live 🚨 Dani Ceballos has returned to training on the pitch with the ball. He will be fit soon. #rmlive 🚨 Dani Ceballos has returned to training on the pitch with the ball. He will be fit soon. #rmlive 💪 https://t.co/ENA3ouZ3mH

Los Blancos might have offloaded him had he not picked up an injury at the Tokyo Olympics. Roma are ready to offer Ceballos an escape route from Real Madrid. Mourinho is eager to address a recent dip in form of his team, and wants to bring in Ceballos in January to address the issue.

Marcelo could return to Brazil next year

Marcelo is preparing to return to Fluminense next year.

The Brazilian was handed the captain's arm band at Real Madrid after the departure of Sergio Ramos this summer. However, Marcelo has struggled for first-team opportunities this season, having fallen further down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 33-year-old has accepted that he might never regain his place in Los Blancos' starting eleven. With his current deal expiring next summer, Marcelo is considering a move back to his old hunting ground, with the Brazilian side interested in him.

