Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos monitoring Inter Milan star; club planning move for Lazio ace, and more - 15 February 2022

Real Madrid face PSG on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of a blockbuster Round of 16 Champions League tie. The La Liga giants are coming off a goalless draw against Villarreal in La Liga last weekend.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are monitoring an Inter Milan defender. Elsewhere, the Spanish side are planning a summer move for a Lazio midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 15th February 2022:

Real Madrid monitoring Milan Skriniar

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Milan Skriniar, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Slovak defender has been a rock at the back for Inter Milan, so Los Blancos are eager to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Skriniar joined the Nerazzurri in 2017, and has been one of their most consistent performers. He is in the final 18 months of his current contract. The Serie A side are determined to tie him down to a new deal. However, Los Blancos believe they could prise him away at the end of the season.

The Spanish giants have plans to bolster their backline this summer. Real Madrid have a settled centre-back pairing of David Alaba and Eder Militao. However, Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to add more defensive steel to his roster, with Nacho merely a squad player. The Italian is already scouting the market for options, and has Antonio Rudiger among his options.

However, the German's exorbitant wage demands have forcing the La Liga giants to turn away. Los Blancos have Wesley Fofana on their shortlist, but are concerned about his injury woes. Skriniar has emerged as a viable alternative.

The Slovak comes with a good reputation, and has tremendous experience under his belt. However, the 27-year-old is a vital cog in the Inter backline, and the Nerazzurri are expected to do all in their power to keep him at the club.

Los Blancos planning move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The La Liga giants are laying down succession plans for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, who are at the tail end of their careers. Milinkovic-Savic is among the candidates shortlisted to eventually take over from them.

The Serb has gone from strength to strength since joining Lazio in 2015. The 26-year-old has established himself among the finest midfielders in Serie A. Los Blancos want to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu, but could face stiff competition from Liverpool for his signature. Moreover, he's unlikely to come cheap, with his current valuation being €70 million.

Karim Benzema eager to play against PSG

Karim Benzema is desperate to feature for Real Madrid against PSG on Tuesday. The Frenchman is in a race against time to get fit for the game.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Benzema: "I worked hard and I feel better. We will see later during the training what we will decide ahead of tomorrow's game." 🎙| Benzema: "I worked hard and I feel better. We will see later during the training what we will decide ahead of tomorrow's game."

Speaking to the press, Benzema said that he is always ready to fight for his team.

"I've done a lot of hours of work, and I feel much better. Now we have a training session to see if I can play, but I need to get more of that feeling of being on the pitch. I'm always going to fight for my team, if not I'd have stayed in Madrid, but I don't want to get injured anymore. I'll see in training. The most important thing is to be at 100 percent mentally; we have to recover and see in training, then we will decide for tomorrow's game," said Benzema.

"It's complicated when you're off the pitch. I've been working at Valdebebas and at home to get back to fitness. In my head, I'm ready, but now I have to see physically. It's a big game, and if I have to play tomorrow, I'll give everything. The team has been able to win without me. I've done everything to get there. There's one training session, and I hope to be well, but we mustn't take any risks because the season is very long," added Benzema.

It remains to be seen if the Frenchman starts in Paris tonight.

