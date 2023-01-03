Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos monitoring Liverpool defender; Manchester United want Marco Asensio, and more - January 3, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Cacereno at the Principe Felipe Stadium tonight (January 3) in the Round of 32 of the Copa Del Rey. Carlo Ancelotti's wards are coming off a 2-0 win over Real Valladolid last week.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are monitoring a Liverpool defender. Elsewhere, Manchester United are planning to sign Madrid striker Marco Asensio in January. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 3, 2023:

Real Madrid monitoring Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Ibrahima Konate, according to Media Foot via The Hard Tackle. The La Liga giants are in the market for a new centre-back amid the uncertain future of Nacho Fernandez. The Spanish defender is in the final year of his contract with Los Blancos and could leave in the summer.

Konate is among the players currently identified as a possible replacement for Nacho. The Frenchman is one of the most promising young defenders in European football right now and is highly rated at Liverpool.

The 23-year-old has been impressive since joining the Reds from RB Leipzig in 2021 and has registered three goals and one assist in 33 games across competitions.

His steady progress has endeared the player to the La Liga giants. Real Madrid are already hot on the heels of Josko Gvardiol as they look to add more youth to their backline.

David Alaba has been a revelation since arriving from Bayern Munich but is on the wrong side of 30. Moreover, the Austrian is expected to take up the left-back position in the coming days, which will open up space for a new face at the back.

As such, the La Liga giants have added Konate to their wishlist. However, prising him away from Anfield would be no walk in the park. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp considers the Frenchman vital to his future plans and will hate to give him up. Los Blancos want to move for the 23-year-old in the summer, but Gvardiol might represent a more realistic option.

Manchester United want Marco Asensio in January

Marco Asensio has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are planning to move for Marco Asensio this month, according to SPORT via The Real Champs.

The Spaniard has struggled for game time under Ancelotti at Real Madrid and is eager to restart his career elsewhere. With his contract running out in six months, Los Blancos could be willing to cash in on Asensio in the winter.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the 26-year-old and are looking to add the player to Erik ten Hag's roster. The Premier League giants narrowly missed out on Cody Gakpo this month, with the player opting to join Liverpool. An attacker remains a priority for Ten Hag, and Asensio has emerged as an option.

Despite the Spaniard's struggles at Real Madrid, his stock remains high. The 26-year-old has appeared 16 times across competitions for the La Liga giants this season, scoring three goals and registering as many assists.

Luka Modric turns down attractive offers in favour of Santiago Bernabeu stay

Croatia vs Morocco: 3rd Place - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Luka Modric has turned down a lucrative offer from Al Nassr, as he wants to stay at Real Madrid, according to Marca.

The Saudi Arabian side grabbed the headlines last week after securing Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature. The Portuguese joined the club on a Bosman move after parting ways with Manchester United in November.

Al Nassr also have their eyes on Modric and had sent their representatives to Madrid to assess the possibility of a move.

However, the Croatian is determined to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, even though he has received astronomical offers from Saudi Arabia and the US. The 37-year-old is in the final six months of his contract with Los Blancos but hasn't been handed a new deal yet.

However, Real Madrid have the player firmly in their plans, and a contract extension is unlikely to pose a problem. Modric wants to continue with the La Liga giants next season but has kept his options open for 2024.

