Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos monitoring Lyon midfielder, club set €30m price tag for Spanish ace, and more - 25th July 2021

Real Madrid head to Ibrox on Sunday to face Rangers in their first pre-season game of the summer. Carlo Ancelotti will get a chance to try out his tactics and get a proper look at his options after three weeks as Los Blancos' manager. The tie could also help the Italian come to decisions on the futures of some of his players.

Real Madrid will attempt to reclaim the La Liga title in the upcoming campaign, after losing out to Atletico Madrid in the 2020/21 season. Los Blancos are planning to make a few changes to the squad over the summer, with Ancelotti eager to reinforce his midfielder before the end of August.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 25 July 2021.

Real Madrid monitoring Lyon midfielder

Bruno Guimaraes

Real Madrid are interested in Bruno Guimaraes, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. Los Blancos are looking for midfield reinforcements this summer, with Luka Modric already in the twilight of his career and Toni Kroos also in his 30s.

Casemiro will also turn 30 next February and the La Liga side need to replenish their aging midfield soon. The Spanish giants have turned their attention to the Ligue 1 star, who has been in fine form for Lyon in the 2020/21 season. The 23-year-old has already played 46 games for Les Gones since joining them in January 2020, registering three goals and two assists.

Bruno Guimarães vs Ivory Coast U-23



84 touches

68 passes

93% pass accuracy

1 key pass

5/5 accurate long balls

3 tackles won

1 interception

1 clearance



He was everywhere. Had to work for two men after Douglas Luiz's red card. Man of the match in my humble opinion. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/TsG5gcARWo — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) July 25, 2021

Guimaraes is currently with the Brazil squad for the Tokyo Olympics and was briefly monitored by Barcelona. However, Real Madrid are hot on the heels of the Brazilian now and are contemplating a move for him this summer. Guimaraes is versatile enough to operate in multiple roles in midfield, which will be a boon for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid set €30m price tag for Spanish ace

Marco Asensio

Real Madrid have set a €30m price tag on Marco Asensio and are willing to offload him this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital. The Spaniard was expected to become the next big thing when he joined Los Blancos in 2015. However, since suffering a serious injury in 2019, Asensio has struggled for form. The La Liga giants have accepted that the Spaniard will not deliver on his initial promise and are ready to cut ties with him.

📸 | On this day, 2 years ago Real Madrid won after penalties in the friendly preseason game against Arsenal. Goals were scored by Bale, Asensio, Lacazette & Aumabeyang.



The worst news for Real Madrid was Asensio's injury, which excluded him from playing for over 10 months. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/8JyoS4j0gt — Blancos Central (@BlancosCentral) July 24, 2021

Real Madrid are not short of options on the right-wing, with Gareth Bale returning from his loan deal and Lucas Vazquez signing a new deal. Rodrygo is also waiting in the wings and as such, Los Blancos can afford to offload Asensio this summer.

Luka Modric delighted to be reunited with Carlo Ancelotti

Luka Modric

Luka Modric has expressed his delight at being reunited with Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. The Croatian midfielder was in his second season with Los Blancos when the Italian first took charge at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2013.

Speaking during pre-season, the Real Madrid midfielder remained hopeful of attaining more success under the Italian next season.

“I'm very happy to see the coach again after a few years. It's a great joy. He's a great coach who had a lot of success in his first spell and I hope there will be even more this time,” said Modric.

