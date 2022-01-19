Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos monitoring Lyon star; club interested in Marseille midfielder, and more - 19 January 2022

Real Madrid will travel to the Manuel Martinez Valero Stadium on Thursday to face Elche in a Copa Del Rey Round of 16 clash. Los Blancos will look to build on their momentum after their Spanish Super Cup triumph earlier this week. They beat Athletic Bilbao to win their first silverware of the season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on a Lyon midfielder. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in a Marseille star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 19th January 2022.

Real Madrid monitoring Bruno Guimaraes

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Bruno Guimaraes.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Bruno Guimaraes, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. Los Blancos have plans to invest in their midfield this summer. The La Liga giants are contemplating a move for the Brazilian.

Guimaraes arrived in Lyon in January 2020 as a relatively unknown entity. However, he has evolved into a vital cog in Les Gones' midfield. The 24-year-old is enjoying a stellar 2021-22 campaign, having registered six assists from 24 games across competitions.

His performances have attracted the attention of Real Madrid. Los Blancos are expected to lose both Dani Ceballos and Isco this summer. The La Liga giants are also laying down succession plans for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. The Croatian is already in the twilight of his career, while Kroos is also on the wrong side of thirty.

Brasil Football 🇧🇷 @BrasilEdition €45 million for Bruno Guimarães is a no brainer for any club. Has the potential to be a top 5 midfielder in the world, gives out Toni Kroos vibes. €45 million for Bruno Guimarães is a no brainer for any club. Has the potential to be a top 5 midfielder in the world, gives out Toni Kroos vibes. https://t.co/HJIQLovKV4

Real Madrid have Guimaraes on their list of potential targets. Prising him away from Lyon will not be easy, though, as the Ligue 1 giants are unlikely to let him leave this month.

A summer move is a possibility, but Les Gones are expected to demand €50 million for their star. Moreover, Los Blancos will also have to fend off competition from Arsenal to get their man.

Los Blancos interested in Boubacar Kamara

Real Madrid are interested in Boubacar Kamara.

Real Madrid are interested in Boubacar Kamara, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The French midfielder has been a revelation for Marseille, registering four goals and five assists in 145 appearances so far. The 22-year-old is in the final six months of his current contract, and has appeared unwilling to sign an extension.

Manchester United and Barcelona are plotting a Bosman move for the Frenchman at the end of the season. Los Blancos have now joined the fray. Kamara could deputise for Casemiro at the Santiago Bernabeu. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is also enticed by the Frenchman's versatility, as he is also comfortable in the centre-back position.

Real Madrid keeping tabs on Seko Fofana

Real Madrid are monitoring Seko Fofana.

Real Madrid are monitoring Seko Fofana, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The 26-year-old has come into his own since joining Lens in the summer of 2020. He has taken his game to a higher gear this season, registering eight goals in 23 appearances across competitions. That has propelled him into the radar of Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants are expected to pay shore up their ageing midfield. Ancelotti also wants a goalscoring midfielder to ease the pressure off Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema. The Italian has his eyes on Fofana.

