Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos monitoring Manchester United defender at World Cup; Carlo Ancelotti interested in Napoli midfielder, and more - November 24, 2022

Real Madrid have enjoyed a steady rise since Carlo Ancelotti took over last summer. The Italian manager remains in the hunt for more silverware this season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos will be monitoring a Manchester United full-back at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Elsewhere, Ancelotti is interested in a Napoli midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 24, 2022:

Real Madrid monitoring Diogo Dalot at World Cup

Diogo Dalot has enjoyed a solid start to the season at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid will be keeping a close eye on Diogo Dalot at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, according to SPORT via Caught Offside.

The La Liga giants are eager to rope in a new right-back in 2023. Dani Carvajal and his deputy Lucas Vazquez are both on the wrong side of 30, so Los Blancos are planning to lay down succession plans for the duo.

Dalot has turned over a new leaf since the arrival of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. The Portuguese has made the right-back position his own, pushing Aaron Wan Bissaka down the pecking order. Dalot has appeared 20 times across competitions for the Red Devils this season, registering one goal and two assists.

His steady rise has caught Real Madrid's attention. The Spanish giants will keep track of his performances in Qatar and make a decision regarding a move based on his performances.

Carlo Ancelotti interested in Stanislav Lobotka

Stanislav Lobotka has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti is interested in Stanislav Lobotka, according to journalist Valter de Maggio. The 27-year-old is a first-team regular for Napoli and has been key to their title challenge this season. The Slovakian has flourished as a defensive midfielder with the Serie A giants, forcing Real Madrid to take note.

Los Blancos allowed Casemiro to join Manchester United this summer but are yet to sign a replacement for the Brazilian. While Aurelien Tchouameni has stepped up to his role as Casemiro's successor, there's a lack of cover for the Frenchman. It now appears that Lobotka has emerged as an option.

Speaking recently, De Maggio said that Ancelotti wants the 27-year-old at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"A little bird told me that Ancelotti wants Lobotka at Real Madrid,” said de Maggio.

Lobotka has two goals and an assist in 86 games for the Partenopei.

South Korea manager Bento heaps praise on Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde is one of Carlo Ancelotti's most important players.

South Korea's manager Bento has spoken highly of Federico Valverde. The Uruguayan midfielder has gone from strength to strength at Real Madrid recently and has held his own among some stalwarts of the game. The 24-year-old is currently with La Celeste in Qatar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking ahead of their game against Uruguay on Thursday, Bento said that Valverde is among the best midfielders in the world, alongside Kevin De Bruyne.

"Valverde is a fantastic player, with an extraordinary technical quality, with a physical dimension. …. He can be considered with De Bruyne as one of the best midfielders," said Bento.

Bento added that Valverde is a vital cog in Uruguay's set-up.

"He has a great influence on the way Uruguay play, and from midfield, he can solve a game. They are very strong collectively and individually," said Bento.

The 24-year-old has appeared 20 times for Los Blancos across competitions this season, scoring an impressive eight goals and registering four assists too. Valverde almost netted a late winner against South Korea, smacking the woodwork with a rasping drive from distance.

