Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos monitoring Manchester United midfielder; club set to meet Kylian Mbappe soon, and more - 11 March 2022

Real Madrid are basking in the glory of their stupendous win over PSG in midweek in the Champions League Round of 16. Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti will now be determined to go all the way in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Madrid are monitoring a Manchester United midfielder. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are all set to meet with Kylian Mbappe to finalise a move this summer.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 11th March 2022:

Real Madrid monitoring Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has lit up Old Trafford since arriving in 2020.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Bruno Fernandes, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Portuguese ace could consider his future if Manchester United fail to qualify for the Champions League next season. Madrid are ready to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Fernandes has been one of the best midfielders in Europe since joining the Red Devils in January 2020. The Portuguese has registered 49 goals and 39 assists in 116 appearances across competitions. However, the club’s poor run of form could force him to seek greener pastures at the end of the season. Los Blancos are among the clubs monitoring the player with interest.

The Spanish giants are laying down succession plans for Luka Modric in midfield. While Fernandes wouldn’t be a like-for-like replacement, he could take over the creative burden at the Santiago Bernabeu with ease. The 27-year-old could thrive under Ancelotti’s attacking tactics, adding more bite to an already impressive attack.

However, Real Madrid could face competition from Barcelona and Manchester City for the Portuguese. The Blaugrana are likely to offload Riqui Puig this summer, while Philippe Coutinho is also expected to leave. Fernandes could be a fabulous addition to Xavi’s midfield. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola could also be enticed by the 27-year-old’s prowess in front of goal.

City don’t need a number 10 right now. However, the opportunity to sign the Portuguese could be too enticing to turn down. United would hate to lose their talisman, with Paul Pogba already expected to depart Old Trafford this summer. As such, prising Fernandes away won’t be easy.

Los Blancos set to meet Kylian Mbappe soon

Kylian Mbappe looks set to leave PSG this summer.

Real Madrid are set to meet Kylian Mbappe in the next ten days to sort out his future, according to The Express.

The Frenchman has long been on the La Liga giants’ radar and could finally arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The 23-year-old has been free to talk to the Spanish side since January. However, the club wanted to begin negotiations after the tie against PSG.

The 23-year-old is in the final few months of his current contract with the Parisians. The Ligue 1 side have offered him a monumental contract to convince him to stay. However, Mbappe has turned down the proposal and is eager to join Los Blancos on a Bosman move this summer. The two parties will reportedly meet in the next few days to chalk out the final details of the deal.

Carlo Ancelotti eyeing move for Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Kieran Tierney, according to 90 Min. The La Liga giants are convinced of the Scottish full-back’s abilities after monitoring him for the past month. Los Blancos are expected to shore up their backline this summer, and the 24-year-old has been added to their wish list.

Football Transfers @Transferzone00 Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Arsenal Left-back Kieran Tierney 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿. Real's highly acclaimed chief scout Juni Calafat has watched Tierney himself and liked what he saw. #AFC



The Spanish giants are particularly impressed by Tierney’s ability to play at left-back and centreback. Ancelotti would love to have such a versatile player in his ranks. Marcelo is set to leave this summer, while Ferland Mendy’s future is also up in the air. As such, a move for the 24-year-old makes sense.

