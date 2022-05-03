Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos monitoring Monaco midfielder; Marcelo set to leave Santiago Bernabeu, and more - 2 May 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Manchester City in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinals at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. Los Blancos are trailing 3-4 from the first leg.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants are monitoring a Monaco midfielder. Elsewhere, Marcelo is set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 2nd May 2022:

Real Madrid monitoring Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of the summer, according to Madrid Universal via Fabrizio Romano. The French midfielder is one of the hottest properties in Europe at the moment. The Blancos are planning to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of next season.

Tchouameni has become a household name since joining AS Monaco in January 2020. The 22-year-old is an omnipresent in the Ligue 1 side's first team. He has emerged as one of the most talented defensive midfielders on the continent, forcing Los Blancos to sit up and take notice.

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk



Monaco have been clear they will enter into talks over a transfer for Aurelien Tchouameni with a fee of around €50m. [ (🟢) NEW:Monaco have been clear they will enter into talks over a transfer for Aurelien Tchouameni with a fee of around €50m. [ @Jon_LeGossip (🟢) NEW: Monaco have been clear they will enter into talks over a transfer for Aurelien Tchouameni with a fee of around €50m. [@Jon_LeGossip] https://t.co/RTlDbyQBB3

Manager Carlo Ancelotti is laying down succession plans for his ageing midfield. Both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are in the twilight of their careers. The tactician already has Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde to take over the mantle from the dynamic duo. However, Ancelotti lacks a proper backup to Casemiro.

Tchouameni has been earmarked as a possible replacement for the Brazilian, who has not been in his elements of late. Real Madrid are monitoring the Frenchman closely. The La Liga giants recently sent five scouts to watch the midfielder in a Ligue 1 game as they prepare to dive for him this summer.

However, Los Blancos might only move for the 22-year-old if they secure the signature of Kylian Mbappe. Tchouameni is likely to cost a fortune, so the Spanish giants are ready to be patient about the deal.

Marcelo set to leave Santiago Bernabeu

Marcelo’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu could be coming to an end.

Marcelo is all set to leave Real Madrid this summer, according to Madrid Universal via Fabrizio Romano. The La Liga giants are preparing for a busy summer, with the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe set to arrive. However, Los Blancos will have to offload players to make space for new arrivals. Marcelo is among the players who could move on at the end of the season.

The Brazilian is the most decorated player in the club's history, winning six La Liga and four UEFA Champions League titles. However, his current contract is set to run out this summer. The Spanish giants are not looking to offer him a new deal, with the player enduring a dip in form of late. With Marcelo dropping down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu, he looks set to leave in search of regular football.

Dani Ceballos set to stay

Dani Ceballos has turned over a new leaf in recent times.

Dani Ceballos looks set to stay at Real Madrid beyond the summer, according to Marca. The Spaniard has enjoyed a new lease of life recently after recovering from injury. Ceballos played the entire 90 minutes against Espanyol, having worked his way back into contention under Ancelotti.

The 25-year-old’s contract expires next summer, and Los Blancos have not offered him a new deal yet. However, the player is not on the transfer list either, with Ancelotti counting on him ahead of the new season. The La Liga giants have no intention of letting Ceballos leave for free next year and are contemplating offering him a new contract.

