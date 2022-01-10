Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos monitoring Nantes striker; Ajax interested in Ukrainian ace, and more - 10 January 2022

Real Madrid returned to winning ways in La Liga with a thumping 4-1 win over Valencia on Saturday. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior scored braces as Los Blancos stayed five points clear of second-placed Sevilla, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are monitoring a Nantes striker. Elsewhere, Ajax are interested in a Los Blancos goalkeeper.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 10th January 2022.

Real Madrid monitoring Randal Kolo Muani

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Randal Kolo Muani.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Randal Kolo Muani, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. Los Blancos have been tipped to add more firepower to their attack this summer. Kolo Muani has emerged as a possible target.

The Frenchman rose through the ranks at Nantes before breaking into their first team last season. The 23-year-old has been a revelation for the Ligue 1 side, , helping them come within three points of the top four. His exploits - 17 goals and 25 assists across competitions - have helped him him earn admirers at Real Madrid. Seven of those goals have come this season.

Los Blancos are planning to bring Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Real Madrid would like another new number nine to join the Frenchman at the club. The La Liga giants have their eyes on Erling Haaland, who is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

Even if they secure the Norwegian, Los Blancos would need better backup strikers in their squad. Real Madrid's current available options are Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz. Los Blancos want to upgrade their options, so they have added Kolo Muani to their wish list.

The Frenchman's current contract expires this summer, so a Bosman move could be on the cards. However, Real Madrid could face competition from Liverpool, AC Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt for his services.

Ajax interested in Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin

Ajax are interested in Andriy Lunin.

Ajax are interested in Andriy Lunin, according to Fichajes. The Ukrainian has struggled for chances at Real Madrid since joining in 2018. Despite showing promise, Lunin has so far failed to usurp Thibaut Courtois from Los Blancos' starting eleven.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for AFC Ajax, who are looking for a replacement for Andre Onana.( Fichajes) Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for AFC Ajax, who are looking for a replacement for Andre Onana.( Fichajes)

Ajax are monitoring him with interest. The Eredivisie side are set to lose Andre Onana this summer when his contract expires.

They have identified the Real Madrid custodian as a possible replacement. However, Los Blancos are only willing to sanction a loan deal for Lunin for either one or two seasons.

Giovanni Reyna tipped to play for Real Madrid someday

Brad Friedel believes Giovanni Reyna could one day play for Real Madrid.

Former USA international Brad Friedel believes Giovanni Reyna could one day play for Real Madrid. The Borussia Dortmund star has caught the eye with his performances for the Bundesliga side.

Speaking to Goal, Friedel has tipped his 18-year-old compatriot to move to a big club soon.

"I imagine that if he were to ever leave Dortmund, he would go to another very big club. That will just seem normal to him, and won’t be daunting," said Friedel.

"There are many more games that Gio will need to play in order to be there, but could he play at one of the big clubs? Could he play at Real Madrid one day? Yes. I think he has that quality," continued Friedel.

Edited by Bhargav